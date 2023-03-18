Ian Ziering Was Asked if He'd 'Consider' Hosting Reality Show That Became 'American Idol'

American Idol could have been a very different show.

At 90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut, Ian Ziering joined Beverly Hills, 90210 costars Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley and Rebecca Gayheart to chat about the popular 1990s teen drama on a panel moderated by PEOPLE's Andrea Lavinthal.

When the cast was asked what notable projects they passed up or that they came close to getting, Ziering revealed that he had almost had a future in reality television.

"Shortly after [Beverly Hills, 90210] went off the air, Missy Halperin, who we all know [in casting], said, 'Ian, would you ever consider hosting a reality show?' And I'm like, 'No. I'm an actor.' That reality show was American Idol," Ziering explained, to a shocked crowd.

"Not that it was an offer," he clarified. "But would I consider my name being thrown in a hat."

Still, Ziering insisted, "I would have been horrible," joking that he must now wait for Drew Carey — who hosts The Price Is Right — to retire, "so I can jump in there."

Though Ziering did not move forward with the hit singing competition show, he went on to star as Fin Shepard in the Sharknado film series following his time as Steve Sanders in 90210.

As for American Idol, the series premiered on Fox in 2002 with Ryan Seacrest and comedian Brian Dunkleman as its hosts. Dunkleman did not return for the show's second season, and Seacrest has been Idol's sole host ever since.

Idol, currently in its 21st season on ABC, features judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

