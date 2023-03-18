Ian Ziering Was Asked if He'd 'Consider' Hosting Reality Show That Became 'American Idol'

Ziering reunited with fellow Beverly Hills, 90210 costars Saturday at 90s Con, revealing that he could have scored a major reality show gig — if only he had said yes

By Michael Gioia
Published on March 18, 2023 07:50 PM
CARSON, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: Ian Ziering attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango at Dignity Health Sports Park on June 04, 2022 in Carson, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

American Idol could have been a very different show.

At 90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut, Ian Ziering joined Beverly Hills, 90210 costars Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley and Rebecca Gayheart to chat about the popular 1990s teen drama on a panel moderated by PEOPLE's Andrea Lavinthal.

When the cast was asked what notable projects they passed up or that they came close to getting, Ziering revealed that he had almost had a future in reality television.

"Shortly after [Beverly Hills, 90210] went off the air, Missy Halperin, who we all know [in casting], said, 'Ian, would you ever consider hosting a reality show?' And I'm like, 'No. I'm an actor.' That reality show was American Idol," Ziering explained, to a shocked crowd.

"Not that it was an offer," he clarified. "But would I consider my name being thrown in a hat."

Still, Ziering insisted, "I would have been horrible," joking that he must now wait for Drew Carey — who hosts The Price Is Right — to retire, "so I can jump in there."

Though Ziering did not move forward with the hit singing competition show, he went on to star as Fin Shepard in the Sharknado film series following his time as Steve Sanders in 90210.

As for American Idol, the series premiered on Fox in 2002 with Ryan Seacrest and comedian Brian Dunkleman as its hosts. Dunkleman did not return for the show's second season, and Seacrest has been Idol's sole host ever since.

Idol, currently in its 21st season on ABC, features judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

The second annual 90s Con is taking place from March 17 to 19 at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, Connecticut. More information can be found here.

