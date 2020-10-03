Ian Ziering Calls Shannen Doherty 'So Resilient' After Her Cancer Returns: 'That Woman Is a Fighter'

"If I was ever going to war, I would want her on my side," Ian Ziering said of his former costar

Shannen Doherty is "doing great" a year and a half after being diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer

Doherty's former Beverly Hills: 90210 costar Ian Ziering shared an update on the actress in a recent interview with E! News.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You know, Shannen is so resilient," Ziering, 56, said. "If I was ever going to war, I would want her on my side, because that woman is a fighter and she gets it done."

"Knowing Shannen, she's got her finger on the heartbeat of whatever the cutting-edge science is. I'm really not too worried about it because she's doing great."

Last week, Doherty, 49, opened up about her health with Elle magazine, telling the outlet that she's not ready to be put “out to pasture.”

"I’m not ready for pasture. I’ve got a lot of life in me," said the Charmed star, who received her first breast cancer diagnosis in 2015.

Image zoom Shannen Doherty Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

While Doherty said that she will eventually write letters for her husband, photographer Kurt Iswarienko, her friends, and her mother to read after her death, she's not planning on "signing off" any time soon.

"There are things I need to say to my mom. I want my husband to know what he’s meant to me," she said. "But whenever it comes time for me to do it, it feels so final. It feels like you’re signing off, and I’m not signing off. I feel like I’m a very, very healthy human being. It’s hard to wrap up your affairs when you feel like you’re going to live another 10 or 15 years."

After announcing that she was in remission in 2017, Doherty shared earlier this year that her cancer had returned.

"It’s going to come out in a matter of days or a week that I’m stage 4. So my cancer came back, and that’s why I’m here," Doherty said in an interview with ABC News in February. "I don’t think I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways."

Image zoom Shannen Doherty LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty

"I definitely have days where I say, ‘Why me?’ " she added at the time. "And then I go, well, ‘Why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this?’ None of us do."

On Friday, Doherty said that she is sharing her breast cancer story to spread awareness.