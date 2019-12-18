Beverly Hills, 90210's Ian Ziering Responds to Wife Erin Ludwig's Divorce Filing

Ian Ziering has responded to his wife’s divorce filing.

More than a month after Erin Kristine Ludwig filed for divorce from the Beverly Hills, 90210 star, he submitted his response to the Superior Court of Los Angeles on Friday.

In the court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Ziering, who wed Ludwig on May 28, 2010, listed the date of separation as Oct. 14, 2019 and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

The father of two, 55, has requested joint legal and physical custody of their daughters — Mia Loren, 8, and Penna Mae, 6 — and asked that child visitation be granted to both him and Ludwig.

Additionally, the actor seems to be willing to give spousal support, but specified in his request: “Reasonable spousal support for a limited period of time and a request for an order that [Ludwig] become self-supporting.”

RELATED: 90210‘s Ian Ziering to Host Reboot of Food Network Challenge

Image zoom Ian Ziering and Erin Ludwig Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

As for other requests, Ziering noted, “All orders the court deems just and proper.”

Ziering announced the couple’s decision to call it quits following nine years of marriage at the end of October.

“It is with a heavy heart that I tell you Erin and I are splitting up,” he wrote on Instagram. “With our hectic work schedules we could not be busier, and over the last few years have grown apart.”

Despite their split, Ziering had nothing but good things to say about his estranged wife, whom he called “one of the most incredible women I have ever met and the best mom to our kids.”

The actor, who played Steve Sanders on the hit ’90s show and its recent reboot BH90210, also explained that he was speaking out about the end of their marriage to set the record straight about any rumors that may be swirling around.

“It has come to my attention that things are being written and said to sensationalize a situation that is simply not sensational,” he wrote. “Any quote attributed to me is completely false and solely meant by haters to undermine our intention to continue to get along, protect and raise our daughters, and be examples of successful co-parents.”

RELATED: All the Celebrity Couples Who’ve Called It Quits in 2019

Image zoom Ian Ziering and Erin Ludwig with their daughters Jerod Harris/WireImage

“We ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time as we focus on what is important to us, our girls,” Ziering added, before signing his note, “Peace and love, Ian.”

Ziering and Ludwig first started dating over Labor Day in 2009. In February 2010, the actor confirmed to PEOPLE that he had popped the question to his then-girlfriend, who he said was working as a nurse at the time. By May 2010, the pair were married and revealed just five months later in October that they were expecting their first child, a baby girl. They welcomed their second daughter in 2013.

Early last month, Ludwig filed for “dissolution with minor children,” according to Los Angeles court records obtained by PEOPLE.

According to the documents, which were filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Ludwig cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. Ludwig and Ziering are seeking joint custody of Mia and Penna, with Ludwig maintaining physical custody and Ziering having visitation time.

The documents also show that Ludwig is requesting Ziering pay attorney’s fees.