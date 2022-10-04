'Beverly Hills 90210' 's Ian Ziering and Ex-Wife Erin Ludwig Agree to Divorce Settlement

Ian Ziering and Erin Ludwig have reached a settlement in their divorce.

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE on Monday, the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 58, and Ludwig filed a written divorce agreement with a Los Angeles County Superior Court in California.

"The parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support," reads a document filed by Ludwig's attorney on Sept. 30 as a petition for an uncontested dissolution of the couple's marriage. "The original of which is being or has been submitted to the court. I request that the court approve the agreement."

Ziering and Ludwig agreed to exercise joint custody over their two children, Mia Loren, 11, and Penna Mae, 9, and will share equal time with the kids moving forward, according to the documents. The petition for the uncontested dissolution of their marriage also lays out plans for Ziering to pay child support and how the former couple will split their own financial assets moving forward.

"The Parties have reviewed each and every one of the provisions of this Stipulated Judgment and have negotiated those provisions as necessary to reflect their agreement and to meet their needs," an excerpt from the settlement document reads, confirming that both Ziering and Ludwig voluntarily agreed to everything stipulated in the settlement.

Because the settlement petition was issued as uncontested, once a judge signs off on the paperwork, the former couple's marriage will officially end and there will be no need for Ziering and Ludwig to appear in court to settle any further matters.

Ziering first announced in an October 2019 Instagram post that he and Ludwig had decided to part ways after nine years of marriage.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It is with a heavy heart that I tell you Erin and I are splitting up," he wrote at the time. "With our hectic work schedules we could not be busier, and over the last few years have grown apart."

Ludwig filed for a divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Court less than a week after Ziering announced their breakup, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

Despite the breakup, Ziering complimented Ludwig at the time of his initial announcement regarding their divorce in 2019.

"She is one of the most incredible women I have ever met and the best mom to our kids," he shared.

The actor, who played Steve Sanders on 90210, also explained at the time that he was speaking out about the end of their marriage to set the record straight due to rumors that had swirled around.

"It has come to my attention that things are being written and said to sensationalize a situation that is simply not sensational," he wrote at the time. "Any quote attributed to me is completely false and solely meant by haters to undermine our intention to continue to get along, protect and raise our daughters, and be examples of successful co-parents."