Ian Somerhalder Reveals the Very Young Age He Lost His Virginity

Ian Somerhalder spoke openly about his first sexual experience on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy Wednesday, sharing that he lost his virginity when he was a teenage model.

Speaking with Andy Cohen, the V Wars star, 40, shared that he lost his virginity when he was 13, telling the host, “It was fun.”

“Was that when your sexual life started?” Cohen, 51, asked.

“When you’re 13 and you’re a boy … boys are pretty on it,” replied the actor, later revealing the girl he lost his virginity to was 16 at the time.

Somerhalder added he learned about dating through his brother, who is seven years his senior. “He taught me a lot, and he was quite a Casanova,” he said.

However, he also admittedly learned some things about wooing women through spying on his sibling.

“He used to have girls in his bedroom all the time and what I did was, I went into the bottom corner of his window and I pinched the Venetian blinds. I pinched the blinds down so I’d have a clear view,” Somerhalder revealed. “I’d go outside and I’d watch, and I learned a lot.”

In the same interview, Somerhalder — who shares 2-year-old daughter Bodhi with wife Nikki Reed — also opened up the double standard between men and women when it comes to dating.

While he does admit it’s “scary being a parent now, because you know all this s—,” the Vampire Diaries alum believes some dads have the wrong approach when it comes to the birds and the bees.

“It so vastly unfair. All my friends who are guys who have sons are like, ‘Yeah, you’re going to get a date, yeah,’ while all the dads with daughters are like, ‘I will kill these little bastards.’ It’s so vastly unfair,” he said.

Somerhalder welcomed his first child, Bodhi, with Reed, 31, in July 2017. A month later, he penned a sweet note to the actress on Instagram, thanking her for being his partner as well as an inspiration to others.

“You brought such fun and such power into our lives being pregnant but you literally brought the word sexy into pregnancy, we all see it,” he wrote. “Thank you for being my partner in this life and thank you for inspiring not just me but all others who read, hear or see what your soul gives us.”