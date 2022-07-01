In an exclusive sneak peek at this week's episode, Ethan's fiancée Leyna worries that her husband-to-be and his mother Esther look "more together than we are"

Mother and Son Ready for a 'Sensual' Dance Routine to 'Sexual Healing' in TLC's I Love a Mama's Boy

It takes two to tango — but things get a little uncomfortable when those two are mother and son!

In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of TLC's I Love a Mama's Boy — which shows women navigating their partners' inappropriately close relationships with their mothers — groom-to-be Ethan partners with mom Esther to rehearse their mother-son dance for Ethan's upcoming wedding to fiancée Leyna.

"I love Ethan so much," Esther says. "He's my little Cookie Monster, and the wedding means everything to me."

As the duo discuss the routine with dance instructor Jose, Ethan specifies, "We want it to be romantic, sexual, sensual, everything."

In a confessional, Jose laughs nervously and reveals his gut reaction: "I was like, 'What?' I think he was joking, but I think he might not have been joking too, so who knows?"

"The mother and son dance is very important," Esther explains in a confessional. "This is something that every mother of a son dreams about from the day their baby's born."

She continues, "Ethan wants to dance to 'Sexual Healing.' I said, 'Make it memorable!'"

At that point, bride-to-be Leyna enters the studio with an awkward, "Oh my!" It doesn't take long for her to cover her eyes and turn her head away from second-hand embarrassment.

"When I first met Ethan, I did know that he was really close with his mom," Leyna shares in a confessional. "I found that out pretty quickly."

Back in rehearsal, Ethan says, "I like the thing when she just walks on me. I feel like a baller. I got this hot MILF on my back."

Admits Leyna, "The flirting really does bother me, and I do think it's weird that I do get jealous of Esther and Ethan's relationship just because I don't think anyone has every really had to feel that way about their significant other and their mom."

She continues, "It's hard to ignore because it looks like they're more together than we are — but it's something I've gotten used to."

And in case this wasn't envelope-pushing enough, Esther playfully says, "And spanky, spanky!" before Ethan gives her a cringe-inducing smack on the behind.

Leyna says in a confessional: "Sometimes I get a little jealous because, like, Esther will come out in a bathing suit, and [Ethan] will be like, 'Oh, you look so sexy!' And I'm like, 'I didn't get a 'sexy' or anything like that.'"

But Ethan says Leyna "understands" his dynamic with his mother and "knows that it's all fun and games."

In the rehearsal, that's not so clear as Leyna tells Esther, "I definitely felt a little jealous watching you dance."

Esther replies, "Oh, he's my baby."

Later, she adds in a confessional: "Leyna gets jealous, but that doesn't mean [Ethan] has to stop giving me that affection and attention."

