I Know What You Did Last Summer Boss on Recreating the 'Emotional and Raw' Car Crash Scene

When the new I Know What You Did Last Summer TV show debuts, a few key moments from the beloved horror movie will absolutely be in place.

In exclusive first look photos from the eight-episode series — starring Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, Brooke Bloom and Bill Heck, and arriving Oct. 15 on Amazon Prime — it's clear that important scenes from the 1997 movie, which was based on Lois Duncan's 1973 novel and starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe and Freddie Prinze Jr., will be recreated.

And yes, that includes the iconic car crash that kicked off the story.

"Filming the accident scene with all of the kids on the road was intense," showrunner Sara Goodman tells PEOPLE. "It was a huge, pivotal scene on a windy cliff at night. It was very emotional and raw, but through it all, the actors were amazing and really brought the iconic scene to life."

The new show, set in Hawaii and featuring new characters, is described by Amazon as "a modern take on the hit 1997 horror film that honors the same chilling premise — in a town full of secrets, a group of teenagers are stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night."

"It's a fresh start," promises Goodman. "That said, we scattered some Easter eggs throughout the series which should be fun for the fans of the movie to discover."

One of those Easter eggs is clearly a little writing on a mirror with lipstick.

Creating a series rather than a new movie allowed the cast and creators "time to go deep with the characters: to explore their relationships and issues and other secrets they may be keeping — all while a killer is after them, of course," Goodman says.

And there will be secrets galore!

"With all the social media exposure, it feels impossible to keep a secret right now," Goodman says. "Yet, what we see are only half-truths about who people really are. This wasn't the dynamic when the novel or the movie came out. It's a lot harder to discern the truth in 2021!"

During a ComicCon@Home panel last month, Goodman said the characters in the new series "are not just running from a stalker. They also are having relationships and they're having issues with their families and they're dealing with their real lives."

She added: "There's more than just the mystery of who's after them. It's very much a mystery of who they really are."

When asked how many times she thinks viewers might scream when they watch the show's pilot, Goodman teased to PEOPLE, "There will be so much more than screams."

We're not sure what that means, but we can't wait to find out.