I Know What You Did Last Summer Horror Series in the Works at Amazon

I Know What You Did Last Summer is coming to the small screen.

A horror series based on the iconic 1997 slasher film and its source material, the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan, has been greenlit by Amazon, according to multiple reports.

Per Entertainment Weekly and the Hollywood Reporter, the streaming service will put a modern spin on the film's original premise: a group of teenagers who are stalked by a killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night.

Sara Goodman will write and executive produce the show along with Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures TV as executive producers.

"We are thrilled to have I Know What You Did Last Summer with our incredible partners at Amazon Studios," said Sony Pictures TV Studios co-president Jason Clodfelter. "Neal Moritz and Original Film's development consistently fires on all cylinders and that is proven once again with Sara Goodman’s contemporary and pulsating character weaving suspense thriller."

COO and co-head of television at Amazon Studios, Albert Cheng, added: "The best horror franchises always have another scare coming, and this I Know What You Did Last Summer series from Sara Goodman is a perfectly twisted update to the iconic slasher movie. Any way you slice it, our global Prime Video customers will love this modern take on the fan-favorite film."

