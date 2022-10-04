Shauna Rae Says 'I've Had Kids Hit on Me' as She Tries Dating and Living Solo in New Season on TLC

Season 2 of I Am Shauna Rae is almost here — with new love interests on the horizon.

PEOPLE can exclusively share the first trailer for the all-new season in which the 22-year-old — whose pituitary dwarfism makes her body appearance more similar to that of an 8-year-old — navigates adult dating and even meets someone who might have special insight as to how she views the world.

"My matchmaker contacted me about a guy who had pituitary dwarfism, so she thought it could be a good match," Shauna Rae says in a voiceover as she meets the firefighter.

"I'm a little nervous to meet someone else who's gone through something similar to me," she says. "I'm interested to see the similarities and the differences."

In conversation with the firefighter, Shauna Rae says, "I've had kids hit on me," and is met with a laugh.

"I never experienced that," he responds.

Shauna Rae has another love interest — a man named Dan who lives in Wales. While they video chat, Dan tells Shauna Rae he's planning a trip to the United States soon.

In a previous conversation with PEOPLE, Shauna Rae opened up about other difficulties when it comes to dating.

"I'm 22, but I look like I'm 8," she said. "My parents have put in my head all the people that could be attracted to me and why they could be attracted to me. I'm always looking for a red flag."

Season 2 won't be all about dating. The show will feature some other giant milestones in Shauna Rae's life — like her first driving lesson. "I don't wanna go out into traffic because I don't wanna die," she says to cameras.

Other life changes, including moving out of her family home and being pushed to apply for college, will also be chronicled next season.

"Going to school and moving out all at once is a lot," she tells her stepfather.

But he responds, "I'm trying to get you to think about your future."

Shauna Rae says in a confessional: "Mentally, emotionally, I definitely think I'm ready to live on my own, but I feel overwhelmed, so I'm not sure how this is gonna go."

Shauna Rae was diagnosed with brain cancer as a child. While she was able to overcome the illness, her pituitary gland was affected and it stopped her growth at a height of 3'10''.

Season 2 of I Am Shauna Rae premieres Nov. 1 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.