Shauna Rae's Size Comes into Question as She Applies for Job at Local Dog Kennel: 'I Can Handle It'

Shauna Rae is on the job hunt.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming episode of I Am Shauna Rae, Shauna, 22, heads to a job interview at a local dog boarding facility, where she meets the owner and takes a tour.

Prior to her interview, Shauna explains that she is looking for a job now because of the sticker shock she suffered while apartment hunting. "If I want to move out, I need to get this job," she says.

Shauna also believes she'll be great at the job. The 22-year-old — whose pituitary dwarfism makes her body appearance more similar to that of an 8-year-old — has had a lifelong interest in animals.

"I've always been interested in working with animals. I first became interested at like, 3, when I wanted to become a vet. So working at a kenneling place is really exciting for me because I don't like working with people as much," she says with a laugh.

But the owner isn't convinced. "We have some big dogs," he notes as he looks down at her. "You gonna have uh, any problems handling them?"

In a confessional, Shauna explains that his concern is valid. "I can be very easily overpowered," she explains.

But back at the kennel, she is all confidence. "Both of my dogs at home are taller than me when they stand on their two legs, and they weigh more than me. I definitely think I can handle it," she tells the owner.

TLC

"I don't think larger and more aggressive dogs are scarier for me, I think yes, maybe I don't want to handle them with a lead rope. Maybe give me a harness, but I will definitely figure the situation out — even if it makes me run into a wall," Shauna continues in her confessional.

In a trial run, Shauna takes yellow lab Cooper out to the yard, and the two hit it off.

Sitting with her sisters in another confessional, Shauna reveals more of her history with animals — and Rylee says she has no doubt that Shauna can handle the bigger dogs.

"Shauna is just fine wrangling any large animal," her sister shares. "I've seen her with our dog, and then I've seen her on a horse. It does not matter her size. They listen."

Shauna then reiterates that she is confident she can be great at the job. "Having a job will help me take the next step toward my independence," she says.

Hoping to save for a car and eventually an apartment, Shauna asks the owner the golden question: "So do you think I have a chance of working here?"

"If I want to move out, it is very important that I get this job," she adds in a confessional.

TLC

Shauna was diagnosed with brain cancer as a child. While she was able to overcome the illness, her pituitary gland was affected and it stopped her growth at a height of 3'10''.

As shown in the trailer dropped ahead of season 2, I Am Shauna Rae will feature some giant milestones in Shauna's life — like her first driving lesson. "I don't wanna go out into traffic because I don't wanna die," she says to cameras.

Other life changes, including moving out of her family home and being pushed to apply for college, will also be chronicled this season.

Shauna says in a confessional: "Mentally, emotionally, I definitely think I'm ready to live on my own, but I feel overwhelmed, so I'm not sure how this is gonna go."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

I Am Shauna Rae airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.