Shauna Rae Has a New Love Interest — Who Proposes a Life-Changing Decision — in Midseason Teaser

A new romance may be brewing in the second half of I Am Shauna Rae season 2.

In the TLC series' midseason teaser, shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Shauna Rae's online love interest, Dan, will finally meet her and her family in person.

"Dan is in town for a couple weeks, so we're gonna use this time to get to know each other," Shauna tells cameras.

In another confessional, she confirms that "Dan and I have kissed," adding, "I'll just put that out there."

He later speaks to cameras about what makes Shauna special. "I see Shauna as this incredible 23-year-old woman who just happens to be a little bit short," Dan says.

TLC

Shauna then details the pair's plans to travel — possibly even to Europe, where Dan is from.

"Dan wants to travel with me in the next couple of months," she tells cameras.

While driving in the car together, Dan says, "There's other places more exciting than Long Island but will come back to see you. We could keep exploring Long Island or you could join me and we could explore somewhere else. I think Europe's a nice first step."

Later in the trailer, there may be some awkward moments between Dan and a man Shauna previously dated this season: Tom. As her family hosts a charity event, Shauna's two love interests find themselves in the same room — and it may not go smoothly.

"I let Dan know that I'd gone on a date with Tommy," Shauna says. "It's not my fault if they have an issue."

It's still unknown if Shauna and Dan's love will fizzle out, or continue to grow. However, love isn't the only thing on Shauna's mind in the midseason trailer. She's also learning to drive and live on her own.

TLC

As she climbs into her car, her mother sits in the passenger seat and says, "I am anxious, excited, scared to be driving with Shauna." There's a near-collision as Shauna pulls away from the curb and another car is passing by.

Shauna also hosts a toga party, where the reality star tells cameras, "I think the remedy for any party is more shots."

To wrap it all up, Shauna will be moving out of her family home to an apartment in New York City. She's considering it a "trial run" to see if living alone really suits her.

"It's a good chance to gauge my comfortability," Shauna says.

She'll also continue to debate her future — from living alone and going to college, to possibly traveling the world with Dan. "Up next for me is a lot of important decisions and they are going to affect my life drastically," she says.

I Am Shauna Rae premiered on TLC in January 2022. The series follows Shauna, a 23-year-old with pituitary dwarfism, and the challenges of living with the condition that left her standing at less than 4 feet tall.

Episodes of I Am Shauna Rae season 2 air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.