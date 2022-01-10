I ​Am Shauna Rae: 22-Year-Old Woman 'Stuck' in Body of an 8-Year-Old Says Mom Gets 'Negative Attention'

TLC's latest reality series, I Am Shauna Rae, is almost here.

The show, premiering Tuesday, follows Shauna Rae, a 22-year-old woman who has the appearance of an 8-year-old. When Shauna was a baby, she was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer. Though treatment helped her into remission, it also left her pituitary gland almost dormant.

Today, Shauna has a childlike appearance and stands at 3 feet and 10 inches tall, which is the average size of an 8-year-old. "I am a 22-year-old woman stuck in the body of an 8-year-old," she previously described herself.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the premiere episode, Shauna is getting ready to go out to dinner with her family and reflects on how she's perceived in public.

"I usually don't do full-face makeup, if I do makeup it's usually just eyeshadow and mascara. I don't like wearing a lot of makeup anymore," Shauna says.

I Am Shauna Credit: TLC

She continues, "I think whether I'm dressed up or not, I get attention. I think when I'm dressed up and I have makeup on, my mom gets negative attention. I don't think it's any different for me, I think it's different for my family."

Her mom Patty then gives a similar account in a confessional.

"Shauna likes to dress up like any other 22-year-old, but we go out together and she gets looks like 'Oh wow, what is she doing? What is that kid doing?' And then I get the looks of 'How could you? How could you let your child dress like this?' " she says.

Patty often has to explain that her child is old enough to make her own decisions, according to Shauna.

"And they don't believe her and they call her a liar so that's not fun," she says.

I Am Shauna Credit: TLC

"I feel horrible for my mom because I don't deal with all the backlash because they don't think it's appropriate to come up to a child and say these things. They think it's appropriate for them to come up to the mother, which isn't appropriate at all in my opinion," Shauna continues.

"And I know it affects her, I think she covers it up very well but I think it's one of those thoughts at the late of night that comes up into her head, if someone had commented on me that day she would overthink it until she fell asleep," she says.

Patty then grows emotional in her confessional, admitting, "I think about it all the time."

"It's just, I feel so… I guess almost guilty that she will have to go through this for the rest of her life," she says. "It doesn't seem like there's going to be a time that is going to be okay, or is going to be normal for her."