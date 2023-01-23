Shauna Rae's Love Interest Says Criticism of Their Relationship Is 'Absolutely Disgusting'

"Who are you to take away her right to have a friendship and connection with someone? How dare you?" Dan Swygart said of his love interest, TLC star Shauna Rae, on Instagram

By
Published on January 23, 2023 09:12 PM
Shauna Rae with Dan
Photo: Dan Swygart/instagram

Shauna Rae's new interest isn't holding back!

Dan Swygart defended the pair's budding relationship — which was featured on season 2 of I Am Shauna Rae — in two Instagram reels after he received criticism for pursuing the 23-year-old, who has pituitary dwarfism, making her body appearance more similar to that of an 8-year-old.

"Me and Shauna are still just good friends getting to know each other. But I think it's absolutely disgusting the attitude of some people," Dan, 26, shared in Sunday's reel. "She's been through so much in life. She survived cancer as a child, she's always felt different and been treated different by society."

"But how dare you take away her right, her human right, to have a connection, a friendship, a relationship with someone else? Who are you to say that she can't have that?" he added.

Swygart insisted that he was "absolutely disgusted" by people's attitudes towards the reality star and their friendship.

"I cannot believe some people who deny her the right to have a friendship or connection with someone else," he said. "She is a human being, she is a cancer survivor, she's got disability, she had dwarfism. Who are you to take away her right to have a friendship and connection with someone? How dare you? How dare you?"

In a second Instagram reel, Swygart — who is Welsh and British — detailed how he first connected with Shauna Rae.

"The way me and Shauna met was I saw the first season of the show," he said. "And I was really inspired by her emotional strength so I sent her some flowers and a card to say go live your best life, wishing you all the happiness you deserve."

"I did the show knowing I was going to get some hate but it's very important to remember that Shauna is an incredible 23-year-old woman who has a disability," he continued. "So as you're building a connection with her, it's important to acknowledge her disability and look past that and build it with who she is as an individual."

He concluded his message by praising Shauna Rae, calling her "this incredible, inspiring 23 year old woman who just happens to be a little bit short."

"As soon as you say she can't have a real world connection with someone else, you dehumanize her, which is absolutely disgusting," he said. "She is a human being, she deserves to have relationships and connections with whoever she wants."

"I think some people aren't emotionally mature enough to understand that you can have a deep connection based on personality rather than just on looks," he added.

Shauna Rae's Love Interest Dan Meets Her Family
TLC

Though the pair are not officially dating, Swygart has appeared on Shauna Rae's Instagram several times in photos taken during their dates. One photo was snapped during their sushi making class, while another showed the pair paddleboarding.

In a previous conversation with PEOPLE, Shauna Rae opened up about the difficulties she faces when it comes to dating.

"I'm 22, but I look like I'm 8," she explained. "My parents have put in my head all the people that could be attracted to me and why they could be attracted to me. I'm always looking for a red flag."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Seasons 1 and 2 I Am Shauna Rae are now streaming in full on Discovery+.

Related Articles
I Am Shauna Rae: Shauna and Thomas Test the Waters of Their New Friendship with a Meet the Parents Date
Shauna Rae Shares Why Long Distance Isn't Her 'Cup of Tea' as She Gets Closer to Welsh Love Interest
I Am Shauna Rae
Shauna Rae Says She's 'Always on Edge' While Shopping Because of Her Size: 'People Forget I'm Short'
Shauna Rae's Love Interest Dan Meets Her Family
Shauna Rae Admits to 'Confusing' Feelings for Love Interest Dan as He Wants to Take Things 'to a Next Level'
Shauna Rae Apparel Line. Credit: TLC
Shauna Rae Reveals She's Developing an Adaptive Apparel Line and Her Aspirations to Go to FIT
Tom Cruise
Jennifer Connelly Says Her 'Top Gun: Maverick' Costar Tom Cruise 'Absolutely Deserves' an Oscar Nomination
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 07: Darcey Silva attends The Points Guy Awards at Terminal 5 on December 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for The Points Guy)
'90 Day' 's Darcey Silva Says Her Relationships with Exes Georgi and Jesse 'Are in the Past for a Reason'
Darcey & Stacey Sneak Peek: Darcey Says New Suitor Mike Is 'Right Up My Alley’ Because He Get Her 'Free Botox'
'Darcey & Stacey' : Darcey Says New Suitor Mike Is 'Right Up My Alley' Because He Can Get Her 'Free Botox'
Meet Shauna Rae’s New Love Interest Dan — as He Gets to Know Her Family in New TLC Teaser
Shauna Rae Has a New Love Interest — Who Proposes a Life-Changing Decision — in Midseason Teaser
Big Ed and Liz
'90 Day' : Ed Refuses to Return Liz's Ring as He Claims 'It's Not Me' After Being Shown Receipts He Cheated
shauna rae
Shauna Rae Opens Up About the 'Amazing Experience' of Dating Another Person with Pituitary Dwarfism
I Am Shauna Rae: Shauna and Thomas Test the Waters of Their New Friendship with a Meet the Parents Date
'I Am Shauna Rae' : Shauna and Thomas Test the Waters of Their New Friendship with a Meet the Parents Date
shauna rae
Shauna Rae Says 'I've Had Kids Hit on Me' as She Tries Dating and Living Solo in New Season on TLC
Shauna Rae's Love Interest Dan Meets Her Family
Shauna Rae's Family Praises Her Crush Dan for Potential to 'Pull Her Out of Her Comfort Zone'
Selma Blair Says MS Still ‘Haunts My Physical Cells’ Despite Being in Remission: ‘It’s There’ -she is SELF's cover star . Photography: Heather Hazzan .
Selma Blair Gives Candid Update About Life With MS: 'I'm So Much Better, but It Haunts My Physical Cells'
Shauna with dogs Una and Chica
Shauna Rae Says Her Worst Date 'Made Me Feel Like a Lab Rat'
TLC's "Seeking Brother Husband"
TLC Explores the 'Double Standard' — and 'Awkward' Reality — of Plural Marriage in 'Seeking Brother Husband'