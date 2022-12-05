Shauna Rae's Family Praises Her Crush Dan for Potential to 'Pull Her Out of Her Comfort Zone'

Shauna Rae's latest love interest has a gold star — at least from her stepdad Mark.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday night's I Am Shauna Rae, Shauna brings current love interest Dan home. The family has lots of questions for him — but at the end of it all, they're left with a great impression of his values and passion for travel.

The clip opens with Dan and Shauna, 23, making sushi. "We've been talking for a bit and he's actually visited once before. But this is the first time we'll be hanging out this long and this will also be the first time he's meeting my mom," Shauna shares in an interview.

TLC

As Dan advises Shauna on how to cut the sushi rolls, her mother is ready to pepper Dan with questions.

She opens with, "So, how often do you guys talk?" The answer is every day — but neither Shauna nor Dan is itching to put a label on their relationship just yet. "It is whatever happens happens," Shauna tells her mom.

Shauna's stepdad has deeper questions about the future for travel-loving Dan, asking, "Do you think at some point you might settle down and base yourself in one place?"

Dan responds, "We'll see. I think traveling will always be a big part of my life. I'll always be going somewhere."

Her mom interjects, "Is the expectation [Shauna] travel with you?"

Dan answers, "One thing I'd love to gift to Shauna is the ability to see the world, different culture, different places."

TLC

For Shauna's parents — who don't exactly view their daughter as a boundary-pusher — that's great news.

"I think Dan would be a really good match for Shauna because he's very smart, adventurous," Mark says. "Shauna's smart, but not very adventurous. I think that he can pull her out of that comfort zone, but still make her feel safe."

Shauna Rae was diagnosed with brain cancer as a child. While she was able to overcome the illness, her pituitary gland was affected and it stopped her growth at a height of 3'10''.

I Am Shauna Rae airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.