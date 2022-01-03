"Literally I'm in the store for five minutes and I need to call mom right away," Jazz Jennings says in PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at I Am Jazz

I Am Jazz Sneak Peek: Jazz Jennings Takes Trip to the Grocery Store and Needs to Call Her Mom for Help

Jazz Jennings is preparing to leave her family and head to college, one step at a time.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's episode of I Am Jazz, the transgender activist takes a trip to the grocery store by herself and tries to pick out a selection of healthy food.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Resisting the healthy food is much harder than putting the healthy food in my cart," she says. "The unhealthy food you have this like psychological battle with it, and you're like 'I want it, but I don't want it, I want to lose weight but I'm hungry' so it's much harder to resist unhealthy food."

Jazz, 21, then picks up a jar of chocolate-hazelnut spread but ultimately puts it back. "I want you so bad but I cannot have you," she says.

After going back and forth on a few different items, Jazz decides to just call her mom for some help.

i am jazz Credit: tlc

"Literally I'm in the store for five minutes and I need to call mom right away," she says to the cameras. "Girl, you a mess."

"Is it okay that I got 1 percent milk?" Jazz asks her mom, who replies, "By itself? Without chocolate in it? I've never seen you drink milk without chocolate in it."

"Yes I do, you don't know me then," Jazz protests.

She then ends up in the vegetable section and her mom tells her, "Now you're in the right area."

Jazz's mom warns her that she can't do this every time she needs to get food once she heads to Harvard.

Jazz Jennings Jazz Jennings | Credit: John Lamparski/Getty

"Jazz?" she says. "You cannot call me when you're up in school grocery shopping."

"I know, but that's why we're preparing now for when I do it," Jazz replies, before saying goodbye and finishing the shop on her own.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"You know I really want to prove to my parents that I can meet their challenges because I've always been a successful person but lately it's been really hard finding the motivation to do things for myself," she says in her confessional.

"It's been easier for me to attach some other purpose to it and for me, doing it for my parents and my family is just that other purpose," Jazz concludes.