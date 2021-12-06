I Am Jazz Sneak Peek: Jazz Jennings' Siblings Try to Help Her Live a 'Healthier' Lifestyle 

Jazz Jennings' siblings are rallying around her as she tries to get to her first semester at Harvard University.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's episode of I Am Jazz, the 21-year-old transgender activist sits down with her three siblings, Sander, Ari and Griffen, for an intervention of sorts.

"Jazz really needs to start pushing towards this healthier life, so hopefully with the help of this vision square, she's going to start really reaching her visions and goals by being consistent with these things," Griffen tells the cameras.

"I've seen how she reacts to some really negative comments, I am a little bit worried of how she will respond," adds Sander.

To Jazz, Griffen then explains the purpose of their talk. "We really are looking out for you and we came up with this idea called a vision square where we're all going to come together and help bring something of value to you so that you can be a happier and healthier version of yourself," he says.

Griffen continues, "We kind of have something of value to provide to you that we think we're the best at as siblings. Like Ari, clearly, nutrition, she knows her nutrition and she can help you with nutrition."

"And I am the fitness/empowerment dude. I will be focused on making sure you are working out at least three times a week for 30 minutes on top of walking every single night," Sander says, while Griffen shares that his strength will be helping Jazz craft a schedule and consistent routine.

"It's one thing to be aware of what's going wrong, like not eating healthy, not working out enough, but it's another thing to actually take action and to take daily and consistent action," he says.

Jazz, who has been open about her struggles with binge-eating disorder, seems a bit blindsided by the conversation. "It does feel like I'm being put on the spot, having my siblings talk at me instead of to me, and I know everyone wants to help out but it's just such a personal struggle to break this cycle of negativity," she tells the cameras.

Ari then tells her sister that the point of the "vision square" is not to get her to school, just to help her live healthier — but Jazz is only focused on Harvard.

"Guys, I really, really want to get to school this year. Obviously I have to do things for myself but when I think about mom and dad, like, I just want to make them so, so proud in everything that I do," she says. "I know that the only thing that I need to do to make them proud is to go to college, go to Harvard and graduate."

"No, that's the wrong answer. We want you to be healthy," Griffen says.

"If Jazz doesn't get healthy, it's going to be a rough life, regardless. If Jazz doesn't go to Harvard, it's not the end of the world," Sander tells the cameras.

After Jazz reiterates that she thinks going to Harvard will make her parents "happiest," Sander says, "It's not about them. What's going to make you happy?"

"I don't care about myself and what brings me happiness, I live for others I guess, I don't know," Jazz replies.