I Am Jazz Sneak Peek: Jazz Jennings Tries to Get Back to Working Out with Her Friends — 'I Need This'

Jazz Jennings is taking control of body dysmorphia, one step at a time.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip from Tuesday's episode of I Am Jazz, the 21-year-old attempts to return to her fitness-centric lifestyle as she hits the gym with some support from her friends. "I can't do this. But I can, and I'll try... but I can't," she says in a confessional.

Jazz and her friends start their workout on rower machines, before doing some medicine ball slams and wrapping it up with some elevated jump squats.

"This is embarrassing because when I was younger, I used to be so dominant. When I played soccer, I was the best. When I ran the 40-yard dash, I ran the fastest. And now, it's like, 'We're humbling you,' " she muses.

Although Jazz struggles to get back to her active workout routine, she appears determined to work through the pain.

"Thank you for doing this with me though," she tells her friends. "I need this. Even though it's hard and I'm struggling, I need to start somewhere."

"It means so much to me that my friends are here by my side, supporting me to lose this weight," Jazz says in her confessional. "They've known me for so long, they've seen me fluctuate, go through every shape and size. But they've never seen me let myself go to this point, where I weigh what I weigh now."

Jazz adds, They assure me that I'm beautiful, no matter what size I am, but most of all, they assure me that if my ambition is to lose weight and be healthier, they'll be by my side and help me with that."

The LGBTQ rights activist has been candid this season about her struggle with a binge-eating disorder and having gained almost 100 lbs. in two years. Her siblings have also come together to offer their support in her fitness and nutrition journey.

Jazz previously posted a photo of herself in June, revealing the weight gain and writing that she wanted to "address my weight gain and hold myself accountable."