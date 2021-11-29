I Am Jazz Sneak Peek: Jazz Jennings Considers Taking on an Internship to Prepare for Harvard

Jazz Jennings is gearing up to attend Harvard.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the season 7 premiere of her reality series, I Am Jazz, the 21-year-old transgender activisit discusses taking on an internship at her doctor's office ahead of her freshman year at the Ivy League school.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"So you know I visited with Dr. Gallagher and I called to follow up, somehow the conversation came up that for school I need to have 6 months of productivity — I need to get all these hours to show Harvard that I haven't been just laying on my a-- doing nothing," she tells her parents in the new clip.

"She was like well 'We're looking for trans representation in the office,' because all the employees who work there currently aren't transgender, they're all cisgender," Jazz continues. "So she was like you could come in tomorrow and we could do a trial run for an internship and if that goes well then I'll start working for her."

i am jazz Credit: TLC

"Interning at Dr. Gallagher's office would be amazing," she then tells the cameras. "I want to make this happen so bad, because not only does it cover the hours I need for Harvard but I also get to help other people by sharing my story and making them feel comfortable as patients. It's a win-win."

"Do you know what you'd be doing?" dad Greg asks.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I feel like it's probably going to be mostly phone calls but maybe I could do other things," she replies.

"You could maybe even go in when she's doing surgery," Jazz's mom Jeanette then comments, though she doesn't seem as excited about that prospect — "That'd be weird. I don't know if I could," Jazz says.

Jazz Jennings Jazz Jennings | Credit: John Lamparski/Getty

In their own confessional, her parents reflect on the conversation.

"I think Jazz working in a medical office is a nice opportunity. The question is what happens when you see blood? Do you pass out? Do you fall over?" Greg says, ultimately deciding, "Jazz is not affected by the sight of blood."

"What are you talking about? She fainted when I got Botox," Jeanette says.

"Okay, so maybe she shouldn't be in a medical office," he teases.