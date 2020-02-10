Jazz Jennings Struggles to Make Her College Decision in I Am Jazz Teaser: 'This Is Really Hard'

Jazz Jennings is facing one of her most difficult decisions yet.

In PEOPLE’s sneak peek at Tuesday night’s episode of I Am Jazz, the transgender teen is joined by her parents Jeanette and Greg as she finally receives her acceptance letter to Harvard University in the mail.

“Even though I was already accepted to Harvard via email, it is pretty surreal,” she says. “Opening the packet, I could just feel my parents’ excitement. But it’s also pretty stressful because my parents are pretty headstrong about me going to Harvard.”

Jeanette gushes over Jazz’s acceptance in a confessional, saying, “Every time I think about the fact that Jazz got into Harvard, I’m just so proud. She got into Harvard. I mean, how many parents can say that?”

After the LGBTQ+ activist reads the acceptance letter to her proud parents, she admits that is still undecided between Harvard and Pomona College in California.

“This is really hard,” Jazz tells them. “I have to figure out, because my heart wants me to go to Pomona and go out west, and then my mind is telling me, ‘No, I need to go to Harvard.’ “

After Greg tells his daughter to think things over carefully, he shares his perspective in a confessional about Jazz’s difficult decision.

“What Jazz is really contemplating is, what is the best path for herself?” he says. “Harvard is just a different path, and I think she thinks of it as a very big path. I think she has to come to grips with whether or not she wants to be that.”

Greg then explains that he and his wife are decided on which school they think Jazz should attend. “I think we feel pretty strongly that Harvard is the right decision, to the extent that a storm could be brewing,” he says.

Jazz first announced in May that she had gotten into Harvard and planned to attend in the fall. However, she revealed five months later that she would be delaying her classes for the time being.

“After careful consideration I have decided to take a break before starting at Harvard,” she said on Instagram. “It wasn’t an easy decision but it is the right one for me. These past few years have been so full and busy that I realized I could use some time to refocus and recenter to be the strongest version of myself.”

The teenager continued, “I am so grateful to have the support of my parents and Harvard in making this decision and look forward to focusing on some self-care and getting prepared to start this exciting next chapter in my life.”

