Jazz Jennings Admits She 'Fell Off the Wagon' with Her Diet: 'It Was a Binge!'

Jazz Jennings’ road to a healthier life is proving to be a bumpy one.

In PEOPLE’s sneak peek at Tuesday night’s episode of I Am Jazz, the transgender teen admits she’s still struggling with binge-eating.

“I’m trying to get in the best shape of my life. I’m done caring about image,” she tells her mom. “I’m beautiful no matter what size I am, but in terms of health, I’m not always very healthy.”

While she seems determined to make the change, Jazz knows it’s not going to happen overnight.

“I fell off the wagon,” she says. “I got a chicken tender sub with buffalo sauce, five fried chicken drumsticks, a whole box of cookies, chocolate milk and Ferrero chocolates. It was a binge!”

And with Jazz, 19, supposed to start college soon, her eating habits have her mom, Jeanette Jennings, even more worried than usual.

Image zoom Jazz Jennings/Instagram

“I honestly think that Jazz will never 100 perfect fully get rid of binge-eating,” Jeanette says. “I’m really worried about her. there’s many times that Jazz has shown us that she has no impulse control. Now she’s going off to college, and I’ve always been around, [her father] Greg has always been around to help get her through those times that are really rough, and we’re not going to be there anymore.”

RELATED: Jazz Jennings Is ‘Absolutely Horrified’ She Might Not Be Able to Get Gender Confirmation Surgery

But Jazz is confident she can put in the work necessary to kick her habit.

“I really feel that this is going to be a new chapter of my life and there’s going to be a lot of changes and that I’m going to finally start taking the steps that are best for me,” Jazz says.

Jazz was accepted to her dream school, Harvard University, but she announced in October that she decided to delay the start of her freshmen year.

“After careful consideration I have decided to take a break before starting at Harvard,” she wrote on Instagram. “It wasn’t an easy decision but it is the right one for me. These past few years have been so full and busy that I realized I could use some time to refocus and recenter to be the strongest version of myself.”

The LGBTQ+ activist continued, “I am so grateful to have the support of my parents and Harvard in making this decision and look forward to focusing on some self-care and getting prepared to start this exciting next chapter in my life.”

I Am Jazz airs Tuesdays (10 p.m. ET) on TLC.