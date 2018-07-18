Husband and Wife Duo's Trapeze Stunt Goes Wrong on America's Got Talent

America’s Got Talent took a dramatic turn on Tuesday night as a trapeze trick nearly turned deadly while the cameras rolled.

Mary and Tyce, a husband and wife trapeze team, initially wowed the judges as they performed gravity-defying tricks high above the stage, which was on fire throughout their act.

Their impressive feats were made even more daring as Tyce is legally blind in his right eye due to a progressive eye disease.

On their final big trick, Tyce blindfolded himself as he hung upside down and prepared to catch his wife.

Mary then fell backward so Tyce could catch her by her ankles but she slipped through his grip, falling heavily to the floor.

The audience and judges screamed as she plunged to the ground.

More horrifying was that her mother and 2-year-old son, Jaxx, were watching from the audience and, fearing the worst, the visibly distressed grandmother grabbed the little boy close before covering her face.

Fortunately, Mary landed on a heavy safety mat ensuring her fall was painful but not as horrific as it appeared.

After a few agonizing seconds, Mary stood up and revealed to the crowd she was not seriously injured.

As her husband was brought down to earth, he embraced her and passionately kissed her.

While shaken, the duo was determined to try the catch again but the judges would have none of it.

“No, it’s fine!” Mel B yelled. “It’s fine.”

While actor Ken Jeong, who was guest hosting Tuesday, made it clear that would not be necessary.

“This is not America’s Got Perfection, it’s America’s Got Talent, nobody can do this,” he consoled the couple.

Echoing his statements, Simon Cowell said everyone makes mistakes on the AGT stage — albeit this could have had more serious consequences than just being off-key as Mary almost “broke her neck.”

“You almost got hurt very badly and your first thought was ‘Let me do that again!’ only on America’s Got Talent does that happen,” Howie Mandel told Mary, who was in tears.

Heidi Klum praised their passion before Cowell told them that, despite what happened, they would be moving forward to the live rounds at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.