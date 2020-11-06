Husband of Bryan Callen's Rape Accuser Claims Comedian Is a 'Danger' to the Entertainment Industry

Gabriel Tigerman, the husband of one of Bryan Callen’s rape accusers, is claiming the comedian is a “danger” to the entertainment industry.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Gabriel responded to a lawsuit filed by Callen in September in which he claimed Gabriel has created an "ongoing campaign" to destroy his livelihood via "threats, harassment and intimidation of third parties that dare contact him."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Gabriel is the husband of Kathryn Fiore Tigerman, who accused Callen of raping her in 1999. Her story was reported by the Los Angeles Times earlier this year. (In the documents, Gabriel says he wants "to clarify that Mrs. Tigerman did not 'accuse[]' [Callen] of raping her, rather she told the reporter that [Callen] had raped her, she explained the circumstances of that rape in detail, and the reporter corroborated her account with contemporary reports by other individuals.")

According to Callen’s initial complaint, Gabriel allegedly reached out to a slew of the comedy clubs that had booked Callen, 53, through email and Twitter. Along with tagging multiple comedy clubs, Gabriel tweeted in September: "By booking @bryancallen you are sending the very clear message that you support sexual abusers and don't believe victims despite the highly-vetted/thoroughly researched article in the @latimes. Noted."

In his response, Gabriel denied most of the claims made by Callen, though he did admit to communicating “with various comedy venues” and expressing “his opinion that comedy clubs which provide the Plaintiff with a platform to perform his comedy would, by doing so, send a message that they support a sexual abuser.”

A rep for Callen did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, and Gabriel's attorney declined to comment.

Callen’s complaint alleges that Gabriel “has engaged in a relentless campaign of economic interference against Mr. Callen as revenge for something Mr. Callen did not do. Mr. Tigerman's apparent objective is to have Mr. Callen blacklisted, destitute, never to work again.”

In the documents showing his response, Gabriel denies those allegations “except insofar as to admit his belief that sexual abusers like the Plaintiff should not be welcomed to work in the entertainment industry, both because of the danger they pose and the public message such a welcome would send.”

Image zoom Bryan Callen | Credit: Jim Spellman/Getty

In addition to his responses, Gabriel requested that the judge dismiss him "from this action with prejudice" and that Callen award him with attorney’s fees. He also requested a jury trial.

In July, Callen was accused of sexual assault or misconduct by Katherine and three other women. Rachel Green, Tiffany King and Claire Ganshert all detailed their allegations to the L.A. Times, as Callen denied them.

"Let me be very clear: I have never raped, forced myself upon any woman nor offered to trade stage time for sex. EVER," the former Goldbergs regular said in a prior statement. "I know the truth. And I can only hold my head high, remain true to myself, my family, my audience and know that I will not allow the cancel culture to subvert what I know and as importantly, what they know, is the truth."