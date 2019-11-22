Al Pacino Goes After Nazis in the First Trailer for New Jordan Peele Amazon Prime Series Hunters

Al Pacino is proving his leading man chops yet again.

The veteran actor’s newest project is as Meyer Offerman in Jordan Peele‘s upcoming Amazon Prime Series Hunters, which “follows a diverse band of Nazi Hunters in 1977 New York City who discover that hundreds of escaped Nazis are living in America.”

The series’ teaser trailer, released Thursday, begins with a voiceover from Pacino’s Offerman, who says, “There comes a time when we all must choose between the light and the darkness.”

“But when there is great darkness in this world, perhaps the choice is made for us,” he continues ominously as a knife is seen being unsheathed. “For eons, people like us have been degraded and exterminated. But no more.”

The trailer continues with Pacino’s Offerman continuing his speech, interspersed with scenes featuring the characters following clues about the Nazi suspects and working to bring them to justice.

“The time to act is now, before everything we hold near to us is destroyed,” Offerman says, “This is not murder — it is mitzvah. Welcome to the hunt.”

We then get a glimpse of the rest of the Nazi-hunting cast (including Logan Lerman, Tiffany Boone, Carol Kane, Josh Radnor and Louis Ozawa Changchien), whom Offerman has presumably been speaking to the entire time.

According to the Amazon Prime Video description of the series, the group does “what any bad-ass vigilante squad would do: they set out on a bloody quest for revenge and justice.”

“But they soon discover a far-reaching conspiracy and must race against time to thwart the Nazis’ new genocidal plans,” the description teases.

Hunters, created by David Weil, premieres on Amazon Prime Video in 2020.