Euphoria's Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike Seemingly Confirm Dating Rumors with Steamy Kiss
Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike continue to spark dating rumors.
After being photographed holding hands last month, it appears the Euphoria stars have confirmed their romance. Fike, 26, posted a photo of himself sharing a steamy kiss with Schafer, 22, while the two were having dinner at a restaurant.
Fike shared the photo on his Instagram Story Thursday, writing, "Happy birthday happy birthday," though both stars' birthdays are in December.
The costars first sparked dating rumors last month when they were spotted walking hand-in-hand while leaving celeb hotspot, The Nice Guy, in West Hollywood.
While Schafer nor Fike have commented on the status of their relationship, they previously posed together for a photo on the red carpet of the Euphoria season 2 premiere last month.
Schafer was last romantically linked to fellow model Massima Desire in late 2020.
Schafer and Fike's night out comes after Euphoria's episode 5 of season 2 premiered on HBO Max. The episode showcases the downward spiral of the love triangle between Schafer and Fike's respective characters Jules and Elliot and Rue (Zendaya) following Rue's intervention.
Last week, the network renewed the hit Emmy Award-winning series for season 3, following a record-breaking premiere and ongoing ratings success for the Zendaya-led show's sophomore season.
"Sam [Levinson], Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart," Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming, said in a statement.
"We couldn't be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3," Orsi added.
While Zendaya and Schafer have been at the center of the show since it first premiered in June 2019, Fike made his onscreen debut in season 2. He's also a musician, releasing his debut album What Could Possibly Go Wrong in 2020, in addition to collaborating with Brockhampton, Halsey and even Paul McCartney.