The Young and the Restless Star Hunter King Is Engaged to Nico Svoboda

The Young and the Restless‘ Hunter King said yes!

The actress, who has starred as Summer Newman on the soap series since 2012, announced Monday that she is engaged to her boyfriend, Nico Svoboda.

“I love you I love you I love you I love you FIANCÉ!!!! I CANT’T BELIEVE I GET TO MARRY MY BEST FRIEND!!!” King, 24, captioned a series of photos that captured the moment Svoboda got down on one knee and popped the question.

“Thank you for making yesterday the best day of my entire life! I can’t wait to marry you and spend our future going on endless adventures together. I am one lucky lady❤️💍 (And a HUGE thank you to @heirlumephotography for hiding in a tent to capture this amazing moment,” she continued. “I’ll cherish these pictures for forever) I LOVE YOU @neekotto.”

King, who is also known for her role as Clementine on Life in Pieces, has been dating Svoboda since July 2016.

In celebration of their one-year dating anniversary last summer, the actress reflected on the couple’s first date.

“One year ago today I waited nervously by the front door for you to pick me up for our first date. And now I’m laying here with you by my side wondering how the heck I got so lucky. I prayed, and I dreamt of finding a man like you one day, but you’re better than anything I ever could have dreamt of. You push me to believe in myself like you believe in me,” she captioned a series of photos of the couple in July 2017.

“You love me unconditionally even when I’m being stupidly emotional (hey I’m a girl….I can’t help it). You listen to all of my ideas and goals and help me figure out ways that we can make them possible. You tell me that you love me 100 times a day cause u know I love that sappy s—. NOT TO MENTION.. you are the most creative/beautifully minded person I’ve ever met. You see things in such a way that inspires me to look at the world differently,” she continued.

She concluded the sweet post, “Everyone who knows you has nothing but amazing things to say about you. Your smile is contagious and your positive energy is so infectious that I can’t help but smile whenever I’m with you. And all the million other amazing things that you do! I mean it when I say that you are the best part of my day. I love you more than any of these words could ever express. Cheers to one year baby!🍻 @neekotto.”