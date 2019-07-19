Surprise! Hulu Drops Full Season of Veronica Mars Revival One Week Early

Veronica Mars fans waiting for Hulu’s revival series might want to cancel their weekend plans.

At the close to the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel on Friday, the series’ star Kristen Bell announced that all eight episodes of the revival are available on the streaming service’s site now — a full week earlier than originally planned.

“I want it on the internet right now for my birthday, Hulu,” said Bell, who turned 39 on Thursday, in a video captured by TVLine.

Originally, Veronica Mars was supposed to premiere on July 26.

The new date means many fans will have an excuse to stay indoors during this weekend’s record heat wave and dive into the show, which sees Bell return as the titular spunky private investigator alongside original stars Enrico Colantoni, Jason Dohring, Percy Daggs III, Francis Capra, Max Greenfield, Ken Marino, and Ryan Hansen.

In addition, the new Veronica Mars will introduce a series of new characters, including Bell’s The Good Place costar Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Oscar winner J.K. Simmons, and comedian Patton Oswalt.

Image zoom Veronica Mars Michael Desmond/Hulu

Of course, much of the plot is being kept under wraps. Here’s what fans can expect, according to the show’s official synopsis:

“Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by the family of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach.”

Veronica Mars originally premiered in September 2004, and ran for three seasons on UPN/The CW before wrapping up in May 2007.

After the show’s cancellation, screenwriter Rob Thomas penned a feature film, but Warner Bros. never funded it. Eventually, a fundraising campaign launched by Bell and Thomas earned enough dough to make the project, which was released in March 2014.

Bell recently told TVLine that she will continue to play the character for “as long as the fans want.”

“I told Rob that I will do Veronica Mars until it’s Murder, She Wrote,” Bell said, “I will keep doing this show until everyone in Neptune is dead. And then the big reveal [in the eventual series finale] is that Veronica‘s the criminal; she killed everyone!”