"I asked Walt Disney Television to revisit making the episode available. Recognizing the importance of this moment, they listened and agreed," Black-ish creator Kenya Barris said

Hulu to Stream Black-ish Episode That Was Pulled in 2018 and Made 1 Year After Trump's Election

After being pulled in spring 2018, the never-before-seen Black-ish episode "Please, Baby, Please" will finally air.

The show's creator Kenya Barris announced the news in a statement on Twitter Monday, explaining that two years after Disney decided to shelf the episode — which tackles racism and the state of America one year after President Donald Trump's election — it will now be available to stream on Hulu.

"In November 2017, we made an episode of 'black-ish' entitled 'Please, Baby, Please.' We were one year post-election and coming to the end of a year that left us, like many Americans, grappling with the state of our country and anxious about its future," Barris, 46, wrote.

Barris explained that "those feelings" about America were then "poured onto the page, becoming 22 minutes of television that I was, and still am, incredibly proud of."

"'Please, Baby, Please' didn't make it to air that season, and while much has been speculated about its contents, the episode has never been seen publicly... until now," Barris continued.

Barris shared that Disney released the episode after he pressed the network to revisit their decision to pull it in light of today's political and cultural climate.

"I'm excited to share that 'Please, Baby, Please' is now available on Hulu. Following the re-airing of 'Juneteenth' and 'Hope,' I asked Walt Disney Television to revisit making the episode available," he wrote.

"Recognizing the importance of this moment, they listened and agreed," Barris added. "I cannot wait for everyone to finally see the episode for themselves and, as was the case nearly three years ago, we hope it inspires some much-needed conversation — not only about what we were grappling with then or how it led to where we are now, but conversations about where we want our country to go moving forward and, most importantly, how we get there together."

In June, as Barris said, ABC aired reruns of "Hope," a season 2 episode addressing police brutality, and "Juneteenth," the season 4 premiere commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

The reruns came amid ongoing nationwide protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed in Minneapolis police custody.

That same month, ABC announced that Black-ish will be back on the fall broadcast schedule, just one day after the network said it had been pushed until midseason. The series is now scheduled to air on Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. A premiere date is set to be announced soon.

The show, which will return for its seventh season, follows Dre Johnson (Anthony Anderson) and his wife Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross) as they work and raise their five children. Black-ish is loosely based on Barris' own life and his marriage to his wife, Rainbow Barris.

Of the decision to bring Black-ish back, ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said in a statement that after speaking with Barris and the network's "creative partners," they felt it is "important to tell these meaningful stories during this moment in time."