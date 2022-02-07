Hulu's 'Rivetingly Honest' The Kardashians Series Announces Premiere Date — Watch the New Teaser

The Kardashian-Jenner family previously starred in E!'s long-running hit reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which premiered in 2007

Hulu has announced the premiere date for the highly-anticipated new series, The Kardashians.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Shatter all expectations. #TheKardashians premieres April 14 on @hulu," the caption read.

The premiere date was officially shared one day after Kylie, 24, announced the news of her second child's arrival on social media.

"The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines," the synopsis reads. "From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight."

Hulu previously released the first teaser for the famous family's upcoming series on Dec. 31 and revealed that the title would simply be The Kardashians.

"New year, new beginnings. 🤍 See you soon @kardashianshulu #TheKardashians," the streaming giant tweeted alongside a clip of the family.

"Happy New Year! We'll see you soon," the momager wrote as she reshared the clip on social media. Added Kim, 41, in her own tweet: "Coming soon…"

The family previously starred in E!'s long-running hit reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which premiered in 2007. They announced the end of KUWTK in September 2020 and three months later, in December 2020, the ladies signed a multi-year deal to "create global content" that will stream exclusively on Hulu in the United States and in multiple international territories.

Since last summer, the family has experienced many ups and downs. From Kim and Kourtney's new relationships to Khloé's breakup with Tristan Thompson and the paternity drama that soon followed, the women have had lots to document on camera.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.