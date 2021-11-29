Hulu Is Only 99 Cents a Month Right Now — but the Deal Ends Today

An ad-supported Hulu subscription would normally cost you $6.99 a month, which would total to $83.88 for the whole year. With this 99-cents per month deal, you would be saving 85 percent, or $72, for the first 12 months. After the 12 months are up, the subscription will renew at the normal price. Keep in mind, the time to take advantage of this deal is limited since today is the last day of the promotion.