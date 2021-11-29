Hulu Is Only 99 Cents a Month Right Now — but the Deal Ends Today
Cyber Monday brings endless opportunities for saving across the web, whether it be on must-have household items or wardrobe staples. For pop culture lovers, cinephiles, and anyone who loves to sit back and relax with their favorite TV show, the best deals come in the form of streaming subscription markdowns. Many streaming platforms are offering discounted subscriptions for Cyber Monday, including one of the most popular platforms — Hulu.
Right now, you can secure an ad-supported Hulu subscription for just 99 cents a month for 12 months. That means you'll be paying a total of $11.88 to access all the TV shows and blockbusters in Hulu's library for a whole year.
An ad-supported Hulu subscription would normally cost you $6.99 a month, which would total to $83.88 for the whole year. With this 99-cents per month deal, you would be saving 85 percent, or $72, for the first 12 months. After the 12 months are up, the subscription will renew at the normal price. Keep in mind, the time to take advantage of this deal is limited since today is the last day of the promotion.
The ad-supported Hulu subscription is the platform's simplest package, but it still provides you access to all the shows and movies in Hulu's expansive library. If you love a mystery (interwoven with some comedic appeal), you can stream the popular show Only Murders In the Building, featuring Selena Gomez and Martin Short. If you prefer a drama series, Hulu has plenty in its library with titles like Dopesick, Nine Perfect Strangers, Little Fires Everywhere, and The Handmaid's Tale. The X-Files is also available for anyone who likes sci-fi mixed into their dramas.
You'll also have access to sitcoms like Modern Family, romances like Normal People, and historical fiction shows like The Great.
As for movies, you can watch a rom-com to get you in the festive mood like Happiest Season, a family-friendly animation like The Addams Family, a documentary like Becoming Bond, and much more across a variety of genres. You can also stream the Academy Award-winning thriller, Parasite via Hulu.
With a Hulu subscription, you'll clearly gain access to a long list of popular titles and Hulu Originals. If you're ready to expand your horizons of entertainment, don't miss your chance to sign up for Hulu at the epically low price of $0.99 per month.
