Hulu's Tropical Mystery 'Saint X' Adds a 'White Lotus' Spin to a Ripped-from-the-Headlines Death [Exclusive]

David Duchovny and Téa Leoni's daughter West Duchovny is at the center of the upcoming drama, which is based on Alexis Schaitkin's 2020 novel Saint X and was produced by rappers Drake and Future

Published on April 6, 2023 12:00 PM

The upcoming Hulu series Saint X brings together the island intrigue of The White Lotus with a captivating true crime plot that has unmissable echoes of the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway.

PEOPLE can exclusively debut the dark drama's first trailer, which shows a fun-filled tropical getaway quickly turning into a nightmare.

Alison Thomas — played by David Duchovny and Téa Leoni's daughter West Duchovny — just wanted to "do something special" on the last night of her family vacation. But when her younger sister notices that she "didn't come home" from the night before, her initially unconcerned parents grow increasingly worried upon discovering what really happened to their eldest child.

"Multiple witnesses saw Alison at the bar last night with two young local men," a police officer says to a crowd of reporters. "Let me be clear: we have determined the death of Alison Thomas was an accident."

saint x screen grabs
hulu

But Alison's family can't shake the gut feeling that "Alison's death was not an accident, and everyone knows it," as her father tearfully says to members of the press.

saint x screen grabs
hulu

Now older, Allison's sister Emily Thomas (Fear the Walking Dead's Alycia Debnam-Carey) has had to relive the mysterious disappearance and death in the headlines for years. And sometimes, for Emily, "it feels like the whole world knows more" about the situation than she does.

saint x screen grabs
hulu

This leads her to seek the truth. But it's had dire repercussions for her, with one friend advising she seek "help" because she's essentially "become a stalker."

"My sister was murdered. That is the only thing that matters," Emily says. "I need to keep doing this ... for her."

saint x screen grabs
hulu

Counting rappers Drake and Future among its producers, Saint X also stars Betsy Brandt, Josh Bonzie, Jayden Elijah, Bre Francis, Kenlee Anaya Townsend and Michael Park.

The series, which is based on Alexis Schaitkin's 2020 novel of the same name, "is told via multiple timelines" and "upends the girl-gone-missing genre as it explores how a young woman's mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth," according to a description from Hulu.

The first three episodes of Saint X premiere on April 26 on Hulu.

