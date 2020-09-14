Hulu Releases Trailer for Animaniacs Reboot on Show's 27th Anniversary

New episodes of Animaniacs will be available to stream on Hulu on Nov. 20

Yakko, Wakko and Dot are back!

In honor of the 27th anniversary of Animaniacs, Hulu released a teaser for the upcoming reboot, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at what's to come for the beloved Warner Bros. series.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANIMANIACS!" Hulu tweeted alongside the clip. "To celebrate the 27th anniversary of the original series premiere, we're giving you a special behind-the-scenes look of your favorite voice cast at work."

In the preview, original cast members Rob Paulsen (Yakko), Tress MacNeille (Dot) and Jess Harnell (Wakk0) are seen in the recording booth reciting their lines.

"We all love this show and these characters so much and the script so far. They're really, really funny. It's going to be a great new endeavor," says Harnell, 56.

Paulsen, 64, will also be reprising his role as Pinky, alongside Maurice LaMarche, who will star as The Brain in Animaniacs. The duo played a genius mouse and sidekick in the animation series Pinky and the Brain.

"This is an absolute dream come true," Paulsen says of the reboot in the clip.

Animaniacs features a large cast of characters but focuses on the story of siblings Yakko, Wakko and Dot, who wreak havoc every day of their lives.

Warner Brothers/Everett

The series first premiered in 1993 and ran for five seasons before ending in 1998.

Following the release of the trailer, fans expressed their excitement for the show's return on Twitter.

"I'm so happy that they are back," one fan wrote.

"Hulu just released a new trailer for the new Animaniacs show with a small glimpse of the animation and the storyboards! Man, this looks seriously awesome and it feels so great to see and hear these characters again. I cannot wait for this show!" another fan tweeted.

"2020 has been a dumpster fire year so year, but I'm almost on the verge of happy tears watching this. Animaniacs was my absolute fave show as a kid, very excited for a whole new generation of kids to love them too!"a different fan said.

Lamarche, 62, also tweeted about the reboot, writing: "Can I say it now? I can? You're positive that I won't be violating my NDA? Because I don't wanna get in any sorta trouble. No? I'm good? Great. We're DEFINITELY back."