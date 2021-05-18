See Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy and More in Teaser for Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers
The upcoming drama, premiering Aug. 18 on Hulu, also stars Regina Hall, Luke Evans and Michael Shannon
The countdown for Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers is on.
The streaming service announced Tuesday that the highly-anticipated, star-studded adaptation of author Liane Moriarty's bestselling book of the same name will premiere on Aug. 18. The eight-episode miniseries was created by David E. Kelley and John Henry Butterworth.
Nine Perfect Strangers follows a group of individuals who visit a boutique health-and-wellness resort for a 10-day retreat that aims to heal and transform them. But the nine visitors have no idea what's coming their way.
The cast includes Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone and Manny Jacinto.
Last month, the show's first teaser was unveiled during the 2021 Academy Awards. In the clip, Kidman's character Masha — a director at the wellness resort — promises to help the nine stressed city-dwellers.
"You want to get well? You want to heal?" Masha says. "Surrender yourself to me."
Nine Perfect Strangers is the latest of Moriarty's books to receive the small-screen treatment. Her 2014 novel, Big Little Lies, was turned into a wildly successful HBO series starring Kidman, 53, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoë Kravitz.
Nine Perfect Strangers premieres Aug. 18 on Hulu.