The upcoming drama, premiering Aug. 18 on Hulu, also stars Regina Hall, Luke Evans and Michael Shannon

See Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy and More in Teaser for Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers

The countdown for Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers is on.

The streaming service announced Tuesday that the highly-anticipated, star-studded adaptation of author Liane Moriarty's bestselling book of the same name will premiere on Aug. 18. The eight-episode miniseries was created by David E. Kelley and John Henry Butterworth.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Nine Perfect Strangers follows a group of individuals who visit a boutique health-and-wellness resort for a 10-day retreat that aims to heal and transform them. But the nine visitors have no idea what's coming their way.

Nine Perfect Strangers Credit: Hulu

Nine Perfect Strangers Credit: Hulu

Last month, the show's first teaser was unveiled during the 2021 Academy Awards. In the clip, Kidman's character Masha — a director at the wellness resort — promises to help the nine stressed city-dwellers.

"You want to get well? You want to heal?" Masha says. "Surrender yourself to me."

Nine Perfect Strangers Credit: Hulu

Nine Perfect Strangers Credit: Hulu

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.