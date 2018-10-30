Hulu's Adaption of John Green's Looking for Alaska Casts Kristine Froseth and Charlie Plummer

John Green’s next adaptation has found its stars!

The author announced Tuesday that Hulu has cast Kristine Froseth and Charlie Plummer in the upcoming eight-episode limited series based on his young-adult book Looking for Alaska.

Froseth will play the titular character, the beautiful but troubled Alaska Young, and Plummer will play Miles “Pudge” Halter, a fellow student who falls head over heels for her after enrolling at Culver Creek Academy, a prestigious boarding school in Alabama.

After her unexpected death, Miles and his close friends dig into her mysterious past — and uncover the truth about what happened.

“This has been (over!) 13 years in the making, and I am so excited,” Green tweeted, adding that while he was not involved in the casting decision, he saw both actors’ auditions and approved.

“They are both truly brilliant and embody the characters to me,” he said. “They’re both also fans of the book, which is nice!”

“I spoke to Kristine and Charlie on the phone yesterday and it was really special to have a conversation with the people who will become Miles and Alaska,” he added. “I’m so grateful to them and to everyone involved with the Looking for Alaska series. It’s all starting to feel very real!”

Froseth starred in Netflix’s Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, released in September, and the streaming service’s thriller Apostle, which dropped Oct. 12.

Plummer had a small role in Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World and was a regular on the Netflix drama Granite Flats. He also had a recurring part on Boardwalk Empire.

Looking for Alaska will be executive produced by Josh Schwartz, creator of The O.C.

The project is the third book by Green to become a movie after The Fault in Our Stars and Paper Towns were made into feature films in 2014 and 2015, respectively.