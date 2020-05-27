Hulu Debuts Adorable First Trailer for New Love, Simon Sequel Series Love, Victor

Love is in the air!

On Tuesday, Hulu dropped the first trailer for Love, Victor, its upcoming LGBTQ coming-of-age comedy set in the same world as the 2018 film Love, Simon. Set to premiere on June 19, the series stars Michael Cimino as Victor, a newly enrolled student at Creekwood High School embarking on his path to self-discovery while exploring his sexuality.

Throughout the season's 10 episodes, Victor seeks help from Simon, who was outed as gay in the original movie, which was based on the 2015 young-adult novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertalli.

"Sixteen will be the year I finally figure out what I want," says Victor in the trailer as he types a message on his laptop, signing off, "Love, Victor."

The series — which was originally slated to launch on Disney+, but was shifted to Hulu to reach a more mature audience — also stars Ugly Betty alum Ana Ortiz as Victor's mother, and Rachel Hilson, who plays a young Beth on This Is Us.

