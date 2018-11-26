You Can Get a Year's Worth of Hulu for Only $1 a Month on Cyber Monday

Handmaid's Tale, available only on Hulu
Hulu
Maura Hohman
November 26, 2018 12:06 PM
Blessed be the Cyber Monday deals!

In honor of Cyber Monday, Hulu — the streaming service home to The Handmaid’s Tale and several other lauded originals — is offering new subscribers a year-long subscription for only 99 cents a month until Nov. 26 ends at midnight.

That down from $7.99 a month, which saves you a total of $84 for the year. “New subscribers” includes anyone who hasn’t paid for the service within the past year. If you currently have a subscription, you can’t cancel to snag the steal.

Another catch? It only applies to the “limited commercials” plan, so in order to watch without commercials, you still have to pay $11.99 a month.

Hulu offers live-streaming of sports and events and allows viewers to watch current seasons of select shows in real-time. With the exception of its originals, Netflix only offers seasons that are done airing.

If you’re not interested in Margaret Atwood’s dystopian Republic of Gilead, you can also check out these other popular Hulu original series: Castle Rock starring Sissy Spacek, Andre Holland, and Bill Skarsgard about a death row attorney; The Path with Breaking Bad‘s Aaron Paul that follows a fictional cult; The Looming Tower with Jeff Daniels about the lead-up to the 9/11 attacks; and Sarah Silverman‘s political talk show I Love You America.

Buy it! 12 month subscription for 99 cents a month, hulu.com

