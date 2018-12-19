See the First Photos from Hulu's Catch-22 Starring George Clooney, Kyle Chandler and More

Fans of satire, World War II history and Joseph Heller, the wait is finally over!

PEOPLE has your exclusive first look at Hulu’s upcoming limited series Catch-22 starring George Clooney, 57, who also took on an executive producer and directorial role (for two episodes).

The series also stars Christopher Abbott, 32, who got his start on HBO’s Girls, as the main character, John Yossarian, and Kyle Chandler, 53, from Friday Night Lights, who plays Colonel Cathcart.

The story will be told through the eyes of Yossarian — a divergence from Heller’s original novel of the same name, which famously describes events from the point of view of different characters. Yossarian is a U.S. Army bombardier stationed off the Mediterranean coast in the early ’40s. (Production wrapped in September in Santa Teresa Gallura, Italy.)

Kyle Chandler as Colonel Cathcart Philipe Antonello/Hulu

Hugh Laurie, 59, and Giancarlo Giannini, 76, also joined the cast as Major de Coverley and Marcello respectively, along with several other up-and-coming actors. Familiar names include Daniel David Stewart (The Band’s Visit), Austin Stowell (Battle of the Sexes, Whiplash), Rafi Gavron (A Star is Born), Graham Patrick Martin (Major Crimes), Jon Rudnitsky (Home Again, Saturday Night Live), Lewis Pullman (Bad Times at The El Royale, the new Top Gun: Maverick) and Pico Alexander (Home Again, A Most Violent Year).

The show will follow Yossarian, an “artful dodger … who is furious because thousands of people he has never met are trying to kill him. But his real problem is not the enemy, but rather his own army which keeps increasing the number of missions the men must fly to complete their service,” reads the synopsis.

The dilemma then becomes that “if Yossarian makes any attempt to avoid his military assignments, he’ll be in violation of Catch-22, a hilariously sinister bureaucratic rule which specifies that a concern for one’s own safety in the face of dangers which are real and immediate is the process of a rational mind; a man is considered insane if he willingly continues to fly dangerous combat missions, but a request to be removed from duty is evidence of sanity and therefore makes him ineligible to be relieved from duty.”

Catch-22 is expected to premiere on Hulu in spring 2019.