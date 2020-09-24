Hulu Apologizes for Promoting Breonna Taylor Doc amid Indictment News: 'The Wrong Call'

"We've taken the posts down and are deeply sorry. Thank you for holding us accountable — we will learn from this," wrote the streaming service in a statement

Hulu is apologizing after promoting a Breonna Taylor documentary while news broke about indictments in her case.

On Wednesday night, the streaming platform issued a statement on Twitter walking back its decision to tout the documentary special The Killing of Breonna Taylor on social media as reports broke that no police officers will be charged with the fatal shooting of Taylor.

The special is season 2 episode 3 of The New York Times Presents, an FX on Hulu docuseries. It debuted on Sept. 4.

"Earlier today, we promoted content that we felt would be meaningful in light of today’s events. That was, quite simply, the wrong call," read the statement. "We've taken the posts down and are deeply sorry. Thank you for holding us accountable – we will learn from this."

In one of the since-deleted posts, Hulu wrote on Twitter in the afternoon on Wednesday: "Breonna Taylor's life was changing. Then the police came to her door. #NYTPresents: The Killing of Breonna Taylor traces the missteps of the deadly raid. #FXonHulu."

On Wednesday, it was announced that no police officers will be charged with Taylor's shooting, an incident that led to months of protests and made Taylor a face of the Black Lives Matter movement.

One of the three involved officers was indicted for wanton endangerment for allegedly firing bullets that risked injury to persons in an adjacent apartment, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said.

Nothing determined that former detective Brett Hankison, the lone officer who will now face criminal charges, fired the shot that killed Taylor, a 26-year-old aspiring nurse who had been working as an emergency room technician, on March 13 in her Louisville apartment, Cameron said at a news conference.

That shot was fired by another officer, detective Miles Cosgrove, according to Cameron. But no additional charges were filed against Cosgrove or Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly because "our investigation showed, and the grand jury agreed, Mattingly and Cosgrove were justified in their return of deadly fire after having been fired upon by Kenneth Walker," Cameron said.

Walker is Taylor's boyfriend, who was with her when the officers entered the apartment while executing a search warrant in an investigation into a suspected drug dealer.

Walker has said he thought it was a break-in. A wrongful death lawsuit filed by Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, alleged that Walker, a licensed gun owner, fired a warning shot as the unknown persons breached the front door with a battering ram and that officers responded by firing into the apartment.

Cameron countered reports that the officers enacted a "no-knock" warrant, and said an independent witness heard officers announce their presence before entering the apartment. But when they did not get an answer, "the decision was made to breach the door."

In response to Walker's shot at the incoming individuals, Mattingly fired six bullets, Cosgrove fired 16, and Hankison fired 10, Cameron said. Six bullets struck Taylor. Only one of them was fatal, and would have caused her to die within two minutes, he said.

The three counts of wanton endangerment against Hankison are class D felonies, punishable by up to 5 years for each count if convicted.

