It’s been two years since Hugh Hefner died, but the lessons he taught his youngest son Cooper will last a lifetime.

In memory of the late Playboy icon, who died on Sept. 27, 2017 at age 91, Cooper posted a touching tribute to Instagram on the second anniversary of Hugh’s death.

Alongside a smiling photo of Hugh, in which the Girls Next Door star wears his iconic red pajamas while sitting with his hands folded at a table, Cooper, 28, reflected on multiple life lessons that his father taught him, including integrity, compassion and commitment.

“Have integrity—be honest and you will find nothing unwanted follows you in life. Be compassionate—there are many that see the world differently than you, be patient,” Cooper began the Friday post. “Stay loyal—know where you came from, and know who you are. Choose and commit to people and projects in life.”

“Those committed pursuits will bring you the greatest relationships and rewards. Think of others—give your time, your financial resources, or your talents to something bigger than self. Make serving humanity intimately a part of your journey. Enjoy yourself—life is short and should not always be serious,” he continued. “Be playful when it’s appropriate and smile often.”

“Lessons from my father that are values of mine,” Cooper concluded. “We miss you, however you are very much still with us.‬”

The Hugh M. Hefner Foundation also paid tribute to Hugh on the anniversary. Sharing multiple throwback photos to Hugh’s Twitter account, the foundation lauded him as “a true visionary” and the “coolest pajama wearer.”

“Hef passed away on September 27, 2017. On the 2nd anniversary of his death, we remember his love of life, his infectious laugh, and his lifelong fight against injustice,” the tweet reads. “We celebrate him as a true visionary, an activist, adventurer, and coolest pajama wearer. We miss you, Hef.”

In 1953, Hugh Hefner founded Playboy magazine, which has expanded into a global brand including lounges, apparel and an iconic mansion in the nearly seven decades since.

Sixty-four years after Playboy was started, the businessman died of natural causes.

“Hugh M. Hefner, the American icon who in 1953 introduced the world to Playboy magazine and built the company into one of the most recognizable American global brands in history, peacefully passed away today from natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones,” a rep for the Playboy Enterprises founder said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Cooper also released a statement following his father’s death and shared multiple black-and-white photos of him on Twitter.

“My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom,” Cooper wrote. “He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history. He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal, my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston, and all of us at Playboy Enterprises.”

While Cooper took over as Playboy Enterprises’ chief of global partnerships after a stint as chief creative officer, The Hollywood Reporter reported in April that he was leaving the company to launch his own digital media platform.

Called Hefner Media Corporation, the brand will include a digital content platform called HefPost “that will feature everything from news to adult content,” reports the outlet.

“Stepping away from my executive position at Playboy Enterprises was a difficult decision to come to, though it is the right decision to make,” he told THR in a statement. “The spirit and values of our Rabbit will remain with me always, as I with it, and I look forward to continuing to provide support in a board capacity as an advisor to the company’s CEO.”