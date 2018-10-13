Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner's Smoking Jacket and Iconic Black Silk Pajamas to be Auctioned Off

A year after Hugh Hefner passed away, fans will get the opportunity to purchase pieces from the Playboy founder’s estate.

Beginning on Nov. 30, items belonging to Hefner, including his iconic black silk pajamas, red smoking jacket, and white captain’s hat — which the businessman was often photographed wearing — will be up for sale in a two-day auction by Julien’s.

The Playboy founder’s symbolic jacket is estimated to sell for $5,000, while his pajamas are likely worth $1,000 to $2,000.

All proceeds from the auction will go to The Hugh M. Hefner Foundation, which was established in 1964 to advocate for civil liberties and rights.

“Whether it was building his company into one of the most recognizable global brands in history or standing up for social, sexual and civil rights causes, my father lived an extraordinary life as a publishing, social and cultural pioneer and left a legacy that his Foundation will perpetuate,” Hefner’s daughter, Christie — who is now the President of his foundation — said in a statement.

“We are very proud to announce that 100 percent of the auction proceeds will benefit the Foundation that works to advance his life’s commitment to individual rights in a free society,” she added.

Hulton Archive/Getty

Other items of Hefner’s up for sale include one of his signature pipes, a complete set of bound Playboy magazines (estimated to be worth $20,000 – $40,000), an original Playboy Club key, his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star from the mansion, and his Playboy logo cufflinks.

An exhibition of the pieces will also be available to the public for a four-day showing, beginning on Nov. 26.

In the final interview with PEOPLE before his death, Hefner revealed that he started wearing the iconic pajamas in the early Playboy days to be “comfortable” but never expected it to become symbolic to his image.

“It was very early [at the Chicago Mansion],” he said. “It was comfortable and then I knew I was getting away with something. It was good for the image and good for a lazy guy. It became a uniform. I probably own 50.”

He also explained how he felt very lucky to have created such a reputable company that was still relevant more than 50 years after its establishment.

Hugh Hefner and Crystal Harris Charley Gallay/Getty

“I think it’s a fantasy life for a lot of people, including me. And it’s been real and relatable all through these years. Because it is real,” he told PEOPLE. “It’s nice to look back on very sweet moments. I just think I’m very very blessed.”

Hefner was 91 when he died on Sept. 27, 2017 in the Playboy Mansion of cardiac arrest and respiratory failure, after contracting septicemia — a blood infection — and drug-resistant e. coli.

Throughout his five decades of life in the Playboy Mansion, Hefner was recognized for housing multiple young women in the home at the same time, including Girls Next Door stars Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt and Kendra Wilkinson.

The six-season E! reality series documented the lives of the Playmates and their relationship with Hefner inside the mansion.

In December 2012, he married playmate Crystal Harris, whom he stayed with until his death. Following his passing, Harris spoke to PEOPLE exclusively and mourned the loss of her husband, who she said was one-of-a-kind.

“He was an American hero. A pioneer. A kind and humble soul who opened up his life and home to the world,” she said. “I felt how much he loved me. I loved him so much. I am so grateful. He gave me life. He gave me direction. He taught me kindness.”

“I will feel eternally grateful to have been by his side, holding his hand, and telling him how much I love him,” added Harris. “He changed my life, he saved my life. He made me feel loved every single day. He was a beacon to the world, a force unlike anything else. There never has and never will be another Hugh M. Hefner.”