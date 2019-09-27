“I had a happy childhood,” Hefner said (left, with mother Grace, younger brother Keith and father Glenn in 1934). At just 27, he fulfilled a lifelong dream of launching his own men’s magazine. Playboy‘s inaugural issue featured never-before-seen nude photos of Marilyn Monroe; the magazine was an instant success. Three marriages, four children and many younger girlfriends would follow, but Hefner never strayed from a commitment to the iconic brand he started. The magazine stopped running nude photos last month; still, Hefner insisted, “Playboy is a fantasy life for a lot of people. Including me.”