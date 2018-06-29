Hugh Grant Returns to TV as a Gay Politician Who Attempts Murder in A Very English Scandal

It’s a story so preposterous, you’d be forgiven for assuming it’s scripted. But Amazon’s new, three-part series A Very English Scandal tells the absolutely true story of Jeremy Thorpe, an ambitious and closeted British politician in the 1970s who attempted to orchestrate the murder of an unpredictable ex-lover.

Hugh Grant plays Thorpe brilliantly, leaning into the dark humor of such a botched plot. No stranger to Hollywood gossip over his three decades as an actor, did his character’s desperation to keep his private life private resonate at all?

“For him, in his opinion, exposure was going to ruin him. Did I identify with that? No, I’ve never felt that; all my skeletons are out there or got out there very quickly,” Grant, 57, told PEOPLE at a recent reporters’ round-table over, of course, tea.

A Very English Scandal marks Grant’s first television project since the 1990s, though the star charmingly admits he isn’t the most adept at streaming shows.

“I literally don’t know how to work the TV,” he told reporters. “I have to get my 5-year-old to turn it on for me. I’m totally lost. The last time I really watched TV was you put it on, find the news or the sport, and now — you know, what is Netflix? What is TV? What is this stuff, and how does it come to my telly? Is it by aerial, is it by wire? What’s going on? I’m really lost. And I’m gradually having to learn.”

“Am I the last person in the world who hasn’t seen The Wire?” he asked with a laugh. “So I’ve got a little catching up to do. I’m more drawn, I always have been, to the idea of cinema and glamour and celluloid. I can’t quite get myself aroused by digital.”

But this is prestige TV, directed by The Queen‘s Stephen Frears and written by Doctor Who scribe Russell T. Davies. It also presents the challenge of portraying a historical figure who many people, at least in Britain, still remember.

The real Thorpe died in 2014, and although Grant researched the role extensively, he declined a meeting with his son.

“I thought it was better to keep my distance a bit, but I did talk to a lot of Thorpe’s friends and colleagues, and what was amazing was the disparity between their comments,” he explained. “I talked to people who said, ‘Jeremy would never hurt a fly, it is disgusting to even think that he could’ve ordered a murder or anything,’ and I also spoke to people who said, ‘Oh, he was a monster. A monster.’ And I was trying to get a sense of the guy, and in a way I think that was the answer — he was capable of all — of giving all those impressions.”

A Very English Scandal is available on Amazon Prime now.