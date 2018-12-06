Hugh Grant Makes Lewd Joke About Opening 'a Jar of Vaseline' After Golden Globe Nomination

Hugh Grant might be a little too excited about his Golden Globe nomination.

The actor was nominated for best performance by an actor in a limited series or TV movie for his role in A Very English Scandal on Thursday, and after hearing of the honor, Grant tweeted his NSFW reaction.

“Very, very kind of the Hollywood Foreign Press,” he wrote. “Am opening a jumbo jar of Vaseline in celebration.”

A Very English Scandal follows the true story of Parliament member Jeremy Thorpe (Grant), who was tried and later acquitted of conspiring to murder his ex-lover.

Grant is up against Antonia Banderas (Genius: Picasso), Daniel Brühl (The Alienist), Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose) for the award.

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg are set to host the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards. The duo takes over hosting duties from Late Night’s Seth Meyers, who hosted last year.

The 76th Golden Globe Awards will air live from The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6 on NBC.