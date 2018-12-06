Hugh Grant Makes Lewd Joke About Opening 'a Jar of Vaseline' After Golden Globe Nomination

placeholder
Jodi Guglielmi
December 06, 2018 11:23 AM

Hugh Grant might be a little too excited about his Golden Globe nomination.

The actor was nominated for best performance by an actor in a limited series or TV movie for his role in A Very English Scandal on Thursday, and after hearing of the honor, Grant tweeted his NSFW reaction.

“Very, very kind of the Hollywood Foreign Press,” he wrote. “Am opening a jumbo jar of Vaseline in celebration.”

A Very English Scandal follows the true story of Parliament member Jeremy Thorpe (Grant), who was tried and later acquitted of conspiring to murder his ex-lover.

RELATED: What About This Is Us? The Biggest Snubs and Surprises of the 2019 Golden Globe Nominations

Grant is up against Antonia Banderas (Genius: Picasso), Daniel Brühl (The Alienist), Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose) for the award.

David M. Benett/Getty Images for Lacoste

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg are set to host the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards. The duo takes over hosting duties from Late Night’s Seth Meyers, who hosted last year.

RELATED: Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg to Co-Host 2019 Golden Globe Awards

The 76th Golden Globe Awards will air live from The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6 on NBC.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.