"Nobody deserves to get away with murder. Some of them will, some of them won’t," HTGAWM creator and executive producer Peter Nowalk says in PEOPLE's exclusive video

How to Get Away with Murder Creator Says He Wants 'People to Be Horrified' by the Show's Ending

With only two episodes left until How to Get Away with Murder's series finale, the time has almost come to find out the legal fate of the characters left standing.

In PEOPLE's exclusive featurette, series creator and executive producer Peter Nowalk and the show's stars look back on HTGAWM's six seasons and tease what the finale could have in store.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"A long time ago I gave up trying to predict anything, how anything was going to happen, because I'd realize it was an exercise in futility," Matt McGorry, who plays the recently deceased Asher Millstone, says in the video.

Following Asher's death in the season 6 midseason finale, his friends and fellow law students Michaela (Aja Naomi King) and Connor (Jack Falahee) got arrested for his murder. Turns out, an FBI agent actually did the job.

Image zoom Michaela (Aja Naomi King) poses for her mugshot. ABC

Annalise (Viola Davis), Bonnie (Liza Weil), Frank (Charlie Weber) and the Keating Five still have plenty of blood on their hands, though. "I think we deserve to be in jail," says Karla Souza — the actress behind law student and new mom Laurel, who disappeared at the end of season 5.

Falahee, 31, desires an even darker ending. "I'm a big Game of Thrones fan, and so I think that everyone in the last episode should just die," he says in the featurette.

RELATED VIDEO: Viola Davis Says She’ll Miss Annalise When ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ Ends

Falahee's on-screen husband Conrad Ricamora wants happiness for their characters.

"I hope that they can get out to some ranch in Montana and have a few dogs and maybe adopt a few kids and just be baking pies on the weekends," says Ricamora, 41.

Image zoom Oliver (left, Conrad Ricamora) and Connor (Jack Falahee) on How to Get Away with Murder. ABC/Mitch Haaseth

But it all comes down to what Nowalk wants.

"Nobody deserves to get away with murder," he says. "Some of them will, some of them won’t. I want people to be horrified by that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

How to Get Away with Murder airs Thursdays (10 p.m. ET) in ABC.