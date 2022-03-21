The breakout star's character died in season 1, but that doesn't mean there's no chance of her return

HoYeon Jung Could Return as a Twin in Season 2 of Squid Game, Says Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk

HoYeon Jung may not be completely out of the Squid Game universe just yet.

Speaking about season 2 to Deadline over the weekend, the Netflix show's writer and creator, Hwang Don-hyuk, revealed he's not totally against bringing back some of the show's deceased characters.

"Most of them are dead," Hwang told the outlet of the characters. "I'll try something to bring them back to season 2."

He then pointed to Jung, who was beside him during the interview. "Let's say maybe she has a twin sister, you'll see," Hwang said.

Ho-yeon jokingly added: "I could change my hair color. Let's do a little like plastic surgery."

Hwang has previously confirmed he's in talks with Netflix for a season 2 and 3 of Squid Game, which became the streaming service's biggest hit ever after its 2021 debut with over 111 million viewers.

The Korean survival thriller follows 456 individuals who have chosen to compete in a series of children's games to win a $40 million cash prize, which would absolve their respective debts. But losing the games has deadly consequences for contestants.

In December, Hwang said the show's first season "could be good closure for the whole story," though he recognized it "ended in an open-ended way."

However, due to the series' ongoing success, the creator is now considering more plotlines in his head.

"There will be more great games, that's all I can say," Hwang told Deadline. "I'm just still brainstorming and collecting the ideas for season 2. I haven't even started with the writing yet."

"Who can expect this kind of success?" he added. "I tried hard to make a successful show, but I never expected this much success. It's a surprise."

Ho-yeon, 27, was a breakout star on the series when she played Kang Sae-byeok, or Player 067.

Her character is introduced as a skilled pickpocket who joins the games to earn money to support her younger brother and reunite them with their mother, who is in North Korea. After a series of intense games, her character loses her life.

At the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Ho-yeon won the outstanding actress in a drama series award for the role. "First and foremost, thank you so much," she said through her translator. "I have sat many times watching you on the big screen dreaming of one day becoming an actor. I just want to say thank you so much."