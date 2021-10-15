Howie Mandel Reveals Fainting Episode Was Linked to a Colonoscopy Followed by Nonstop Work

"All I kind of lived on was coffee and caffeine, which also exacerbates dehydration," Howie Mandel said of his diet after a colonoscopy, leading up to Wednesday's fainting spell

Howie Mandel is back to work after a health scare on Wednesday, and is ready to discuss what happened.

The America's Got Talent judge, 65, appeared in a brief YouTube clip on his channel on Thursday, alongside his "concerned daughter" Jackelyn Shultz, ahead of his latest Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast episode.

The pair immediately addressed why Mandel collapsed at a Los Angeles-area Starbucks on Wednesday, which led him to being briefly hospitalized.

"What has this world come to when you can't pass out at a Starbucks privately anymore?" the Canadian comedian joked, before reiterating that he had been dehydrated, as he mentioned in a tweet on Wednesday.

On Thursday, he elaborated on the situation. "I had a colonoscopy a few days ago," he explained, "and they empty you out."

"I had consensual diarrhea for an entire night," Mandel joked, adding that he then became dehydrated.

"And from the moment I woke up from the colonoscopy I went and did... I worked," he explained, mentioning various podcasts and work commitments.

"All I kind of lived on was coffee and caffeine, which also exacerbates dehydration, I was told," Mandel said. "I don't drink water; I'm going to start drinking water. I'm going to moisturize and hydrate from now on."

"It was also the cost of the caramel macchiato Venti that just threw me over the edge," he quipped.

Of the actual fainting episode, Mandel told his daughter, "I got really dizzy and couldn't stand up. But I don't think I ever lost consciousness. And I got totally soaked with sweat. For somebody who was dehydrated, I had a lot of sweat in me!"

"So that even exacerbated the situation. And the next thing I know, I was surrounded by the fire department, and then they took me to the hospital and did all these tests on my heart. I'm really good," he continued. "And they gave me an IV, I want to get more of those IVs. I love those IV drips!"

Shultz then chimed in that she has a friend who can supply an IV drip, adding, "We should get that every week now."

Mandel made sure to thank the fire department and "first responders" along with the staff of West Hills Hospital in the San Fernando Valley, where he was taken.

On Wednesday, TMZ reported that Mandel was at a branch of the Starbucks coffee chain in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles with his wife Terry and other friends when he fainted and fell over.

Per TMZ, paramedics were called to the scene and Mandel was taken to the local hospital. He reportedly underwent tests for suspected low blood sugar and was sent home to rest later in the day.

On his podcast, Mandel said that the picture used to accompany the news of his fainting spell wasn't of him.