Howie Mandel Reflects on 'St. Elsewhere' 's 40th Anniversary: 'I'm a Part of Television History'

The actor opens up to PEOPLE about working alongside Denzel Washington, Tim Robbins, and others on the iconic TV drama

By
and Scott Huver
Published on October 9, 2022 03:50 PM
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Howie Mandel attends the 36th Carousel of Hope Ball Honoring Diane Keaton at The Beverly Hilton on October 08, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty

It's been 40 years since Howie Mandel first tossed on his stethoscope with the cast of St. Elsewhere, and now he's thinking back to the importance of the iconic, star-studded NBC drama series.

While at the Carousel of Hope Ball in Beverly Hills this weekend for emcee duty, Mandel, 66, spoke with PEOPLE about the '80s series turning 40 in October, and his mindset when he joined the show. At the time, Mandel was most known for his work in the 1981 comedy Gas, before St. Elsewhere launched him into a greater level of stardom.

"I have no idea what I was doing when I was doing it," Mandel told PEOPLE. "But when you think back and look at it from that perspective, the kids that I was playing with, Denzel Washington, Tim Robbins — I think it was his first job. Ray Liotta and all the great writers who went on and directors who went on to direct much bigger things and amazing things. I'm a part of television history, which makes me thrilled to be a small part."

ST. ELSEWHERE -- "Cora and Arnie" Episode 4 -- Aired 11/23/1982 -- Pictured: Howie Mandel as Dr. Wayne Fiscus -- Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank
Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank

Mandel, who played the role of Dr. Wayne Fiscus, last showed up at the fictional St. Eligius Hospital in Boston's South End during the series finale in May 1988.

The show ran for six seasons, and as Mandel explained, initially featured David Paymer in the role during the unaired pilot. But the role then went to Mandel, who said it was "challenging to be doing comedy and that at the same time."

"They had done the pilot and a few other episodes and then they made a casting change. I replaced the guy by the name of David Paymer who went on to get nominated for an Academy Award for Mr. Saturday Night. So he did fine." Mandel explains. "But I'm lucky, and I came in at the last minute and auditioned. I don't think they knew me, knew what I did. I think had they, they probably wouldn't have cast me. But I'm glad about the breadth that I've been able to experience in my career."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As for if Mandel still talks to his cast mates, Eric Laneuville and Ed Begley are still close friends of his. But when PEOPLE explained that Begley was at the Carousel of Hope Ball, Mandel jokingly responded with "I guess he's not a great friend. He could have given me a ride."

ST. ELSEWHERE, (top row, from left): Ed Begley Jr., David Morse, Howie Mandel, (middle): Denzel Washington, Stephen Furst, Mark Harmon, (bottom): Sagan Lewis, (1985), 1982-88. © NBC / Courtesy: Everett Collection
NBC

In March of this year, actor David Birney, who played Dr. Ben Samuels during the first year of the show's run, died at age 83 of Alzheimer's disease. Birney's ex-wife Meredith Baxter remembered her former partner in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, calling him "a dominant influence" in the lives of his children.

The show, nominated at the Emmy Awards for all six seasons, recently saw 10 cast members come together in honor of the anniversary during a virtual reunion for Gold Derby. The hour-long Zoom was attended by Mandel, but Begley, Washington and a handful of other cast members did not attend.

"We had a group, including everybody that's on here, of just wonderful people that enhanced our lives just by spending whatever time that we did with each other," Mandel said during the discussion. "I thank each and every one of you and all the people that aren't here for being part of my life and my career, my career, and my memory. Being here today is just a joy."

Related Articles
ted danson
Ted Danson Says He Still Laughs at 'Cheers' 40 Years Later: 'It's Great to See My Friends'
Community Cast
The 'Community' Movie Is Headed to Peacock — Find Out Who's in to Make Fans' 8-Year-Long Dream Come True
Bre Tiesi attends Abyss By Abby Launch at Beauty & Essex on September 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Bre Tiesi? All About the New 'Selling Sunset' Cast Member
.
'Full House' Stars Reflect on Show's 35th Anniversary: 'They Said It Wouldn't Last Until Thanksgiving'
AMERICA’S GOT TALENT -- “Semi Finals 1” Episode 1715 -- Pictured: Howie Mandel -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC); AMERICA’S GOT TALENT -- “Semi Finals 1” Episode 1715 -- Pictured: Mike E. Winfield -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
'AGT' Comedian Mike E. Winfield Reacts to 'Amazing' Offer from Howie Mandel to Open at His Upcoming Show
Simon Cowell, Britney Spears, and Max Martin
Simon Cowell Says He Tried to Bribe Max Martin to Give Britney Spears' 'Baby One More Time' to Him
Lace Larrabee is seen at the red carpet for "America's Got Talent" Season 17 Live Show at Sheraton Pasadena Hotel on August 09, 2022 in Pasadena, California.
'America's Got Talent' Comic Shares How Howie Mandel Consoled Her After Simon Cowell's 'Unfair' Rejection
John David Washington attends the "The Piano Lesson" Broadway photocall at The Skylark on September 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images) ; Denzel Washington attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
John David Washington Says Dad Denzel Washington Taught Him About Embracing 'the Freedom to Fail'
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph Is Ready to Slay the Emmys Red Carpet with Help From Mystery Designer
David Birney
David Birney, Star of 'St. Elsewhere' and 'Bridget Loves Bernie' , Dead at 83
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter's Relationship Timeline
Jessica Walter, Anthony Bourdain and John Ritter.
Stars Who Were Nominated for Emmy Awards After Their Deaths
Nichelle Nichols
Nichelle Nichols, Barrier-Breaking 'Star Trek' Actress, Dead at 89
Quinta Brunson photographer at Smashbox Studios in Los Angeles, CA, on July 30, 2022.
PEOPLE's Emmys Portfolio 2022
America's Got Talent
Howie Mandel Calls His Golden Buzzer Act the 'Most Surprising, Jaw-Dropping Moment' He's Seen on 'AGT'
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
Emmy Awards 2022: Stars React to Their 'Delicious' Nominations