"I truly loved this man," Howie Mandel wrote in a tribute to Bob Saget, who died on Sunday at age 65

Howie Mandel Remembers Bob Saget After His Death: 'Don't Know Anyone with a Bigger Heart'

Howie Mandel is paying tribute to his friend and fellow comedian Bob Saget.

On Sunday evening, shortly after news of Saget's death broke, Mandel, 66, penned a tribute to the late television star in a statement shared on Instagram.

"I'm shocked at such a loss . I truly loved this man," Mandel wrote alongside a photo of him and Saget.

"I met him 40 years ago doing standup in Toronto. We both continued to have very busy lives and didn't get together much. The thing about bob was,as little as we were able to connect, each time we did ,was so precious to me," he continued. "We would talk about life family and all the the things that were so much more important than show business."

Noting that he doesn't "know anyone with a bigger heart," Mandel added, "He'd show up every time I asked and gave of himself so much more than expected. He suffered great loss in his life with the passing of his sisters parents and friends . This was always handled with such ,grace humor ,and class."

"The laughter and joy he gave the world was paled in comparison to the time and dedication he gave to family ,friends ,and charities such as scleroderma. He was just here doing what he loved . This is beyond comprehension. I just need to cry," the comedian concluded. "I love you Bob."

On Sunday, Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando following a performance in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday night. TMZ was first to break the news. He was 65.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saget's death on Sunday after deputies were called just after 4 p.m. local time. "Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the Florida law enforcement wrote on Twitter.

Philadelphia-born Saget was most famous for his role as Danny Tanner on the sitcom Full House in the '80s and '90s. His other notable credits included the reboot Fuller House, How I Met Your Mother, and America's Funniest Home Videos, as well as his many years doing standup.

Saget leaves behind wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters — Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer — whom he shares with first wife Sherri Kramer.

Alongside Mandel, other celebrities — who are both fans and friends — are mourning his passing in an outpouring of heartfelt tributes shared on social media.

Saget's longtime costar John Stamos tweeted, "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

"BOB ... it was great to know you ... Oh are you going to make God blush," Henry Winkler tweeted.

"I'm stunned beyond belief -- @bobsaget has died," Dane Cook wrote. "I'm confused and sad here... I just spoke with him a couple days ago and we just had the most beautiful podcast chat over the holidays. I loved him. I can not believe this."