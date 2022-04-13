Howie Mandel's New Netflix Game Show Lets Contestants Win Big with Wrong Answers — First Look

Netflix is giving contestants of its newest game show a real shot at winning big — even if they don't know the answer!

On Bullsh*t The Game Show, it doesn't matter if you are a brainy intellect or of average intelligence. Featured players will "work their way up a money ladder either by answering questions correctly or by confidently giving incorrect answers," a synopsis from the streaming service reads.

The most important part of this unique game is the contenders' ability to be clever enough to convince their opponents that they're answering correctly, though there could be a chance that their answers aren't quite accurate. If a contestant succeeds in the competition, they'll increase their chances of winning a massive $1 million prize.

Stepping up to host Bullsh*t The Game Show is Howie Mandel, who is best known for hosting Deal or No Deal and serving as a judge on America's Got Talent.

PEOPLE's first look at the series provides an exciting preview of the competition ahead — and just how intense it can get.

"Imagine, if you will, you're on a trivia show and you don't know the answer to any of the questions," Howie begins. "Scary, right? Well, not on this show! Because this is Bullsh*t."

Adds Mandel, "All you need is one of these people to believe your story!"

The teaser shows a glimpse at how contestants measure up to the game's unique spin. At one point, one female player admits: "I was lying."

"I don't believe you," another female contender says as a male player adds, "I didn't buy any of that."

Howie even calls out one unknown player, stating that they have "not answered one question right." But of course, the key to the game is outsmarting the other contestants to earn the grand prize.

"Have you ever seen a show like this?" asks Howie.