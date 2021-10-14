Howie Mandel wrote on Twitter that he had fainted due to low blood sugar earlier on Wednesday

Howie Mandel Says He Is 'Home and Doing Better' After Fainting at L.A. Starbucks

Howie Mandel is on the mend after he fainted at a Los Angeles Starbucks and was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday.

The America's Got Talent judge, 65, shared a message on Twitter assuring his followers that he was doing better following the incident.

"I am home and doing better. I was dehydrated and had low blood sugar," he wrote. "I appreciate the great doctors and nurses that took such good care of me. Thank you to everyone who reached out but I am doing ok!"

TMZ reported that Mandel was at a branch of the coffee chain in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles with his wife Terry and other friends when he fainted and fell over.

Paramedics were called to the scene and Mandel was taken to a local hospital. A photo obtained by the outlet appears to show Mandel sitting up, surrounded by a group of L.A. firefighters.

Earlier this week, the St. Elsewhere alum posted on social media from a hospital bed, sharing in a video that he had undergone an endoscopy and a colonoscopy.

"Colonoscopy," he captioned the clip on Instagram. "Recovery audition."

In the video, Mandel showed off his post-procedure outfit and interacted with a neighboring patient who recognized his voice and "tried to audition [for America's Got Talent] as he was waking up."

"I just came out of my colonoscopy — the doctors here were nice enough to let me wear a one piece ... with just a flap in the back," Mandel joked.

In June, Mandel opened up to PEOPLE about his struggles with anxiety and obsessive compulsive disorder, and how he uses comedy to get through the toughest moments.

"My coping skill is finding the funny," he said. "If I'm not laughing, then I'm crying. And I still haven't been that open about how dark and ugly it really gets."