Germaphobe Howie Mandel Gives Tutorial on How to Properly Wash Your Hands on Jimmy Kimmel Live

At this point, we should all know proper hand-washing etiquette — but if not, please allow Howie Mandel to break it down.

The America's Got Talent judge will be a virtual guest on Wednesday's remote episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, in which he'll give a tutorial on how to wash your hands — a crucial hygiene practice to prevent diseases from spreading, particularly in the age of coronavirus. (The CDC recommends routine hand-washing for at least 20 seconds.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In PEOPLE's sneak peek at the appearance, Mandel — a known germaphobe — declares his love for the ritual.

"I don't refer to it as 'washing my hands,' because to me, it's so much more than washing," he says. "It's my hands making love."

"I see a lot of kids who are new to the game, who say, you know, 'The fingers are the most important,' or, 'You've got to get the palms,'" he continues, before exclaiming: "No! No! That's wrong."

Mandel, 64, has gone to great lengths to protect himself from COVID-19. In early March, before the pandemic shut down production on AGT, the comedian was seen arriving on set in Pasadena, California, wearing a hazmat suit, a gas mask, and gloves.

When asked about the ongoing outbreak, he told PEOPLE in a statement at the time, "I don't shake hands, not even fist bumping. I've taken it to another level."

Catch the rest of Mandel's masterclass on tonight's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.